This Sleek Black Rosette, Cut-Out Swimsuit Olivia Dunne Wore in Puerto Rico Is on Sale Now
While we are so obsessed and in awe of SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Dunne’s breathtaking feature in Portugal this year, nothing will quite beat the feeling of seeing her first images from her debut in Puerto Rico last year. The LSU athlete, who is gearing up for her fifth and final competition season (after winning an NCAA women’s gymnastics championship with the Tigers earlier this year) was photographed by Ben Watts both years, flaunting her sculpted, toned figure and beauty, never failing to amaze.
We’re especially in love with this sleek black one-piece from La Revêche, and it’s our due diligence to let you know it’s on sale now on revolve.com.
This beautiful, elegant black one-piece features a stylish and tasteful underbust and midriff cut-out as well as two cute rosette details. The swimsuit features a cheeky backside and strapless sweetheart neckline and is made in Italy.
“The way that the [SI Swimsuit] brand has evolved and has become such a positive spotlight for women to tell their stories and to spread awesome messages of being strong, sexy and beautiful, I knew that was something I wanted to be part of. I just feel like our visions and core values really align, so it just felt like a perfect fit. The magazine is all about celebrating women and making them feel strong and confident, which I love,” she shared during her debut with the brand two years ago.
Today, Dunne is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country and a rising social media sensation. She was named to Forbes’s Top Creators list and has amassed a following of 8.1 million on TikTok and 5.4 million on Instagram, as a brand ambassador and campaign star for Vuori, Nautica, Accelerator Active Energy and more.
As any mainstream content creator, the New Jersey native, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, has had her fair share of online critics and internet trolls. Fellow social media sensation and SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac has been incredibly helpful as a mentor for the 22-year-old.
Dunne had to learn the hard way that there will always be people who “want to downplay your success” but she has grown thick skin through social media and not only continues to build her own brand, but also pave the way for other female athletes through her Livvy Fund, creating NIL opportunities for her peers.