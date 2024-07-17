Snag Alix Earle’s Sleek Black Clothing Picks on Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and Alix Earle is here to make sifting through the hundreds and thousands of deals just a touch easier. Her storefront is stocked with some of her go-to products. From beauty must-haves to what she describes as “staple pieces of clothing,” her Prime Day Favorites shop is a bounty of the best deals that the e-commerce company has on offer this year.
The content creator and digital SI Swimsuit cover model has established herself as a trendsetter and authority in both the fashion and beauty spaces, and her collection of must-have items are a curated testament to that. So, when it comes to makeup products and closet staples alike, we know we can rely on her judgement.
While we certainly think her beauty picks for Prime Day are worth exploring, it’s her sleek closet staples that we’re most concerned with today. In a TikTok video that Earle shared in the lead-up to the sale event, she walked through three black garments from the Amazon Shopbop storefront that she recommended snagging at a discounted price.
In typical fashion, she picked items that are as chic as they are versatile—a simple black bodysuit, straight-leg jeans and a black linen blazer. As she demonstrated in her video, the items can be worn together for a sleek monochromatic look. But we can guarantee they’re versatile enough to be paired with other items in your closet, too.
Pistola Denim Blake Thong Bodysuit, $58.50 (amazon.com)
This simple high-neck, ribbed bodysuit is guaranteed to go with just about anything in your closet. Plus, it’s the perfect transitional piece to take with you through every season.
FRAME Women’s Le Slim Palazzo Jeans, $201 (amazon.com)
We all need a good pair of straight-leg denim. These FRAME jeans are just that. Their washed black hue gives them the perfect touch of edge, too.
Lioness La Quinta Blazer, $47.20 (amazon.com)
Earle is right: a linen blazer is a must-have closet staple. This one features a boxy fit, making it the perfect oversized pick for the season.