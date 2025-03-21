Sofía Vergara’s Pulse-Racing Bikini Throwback Has Us Dreaming of a Miami Summer
When Sofía Vergara shares throwbacks, it’s always a fun time to be on Instagram as the photos she reminisces on leave everyone impressed. She truly was, is and forever will be a beautiful person, especially with that face card never declining no matter what year it is.
Taking to social media this week, the five-time Emmy-nominated actress shared a picture of her early modeling days in Miami, Fla. where she was dressed in a very sexy tie-string bikini. The dark brown two-piece not only fit her body superbly but also matched her brown and blonde highlighted hair. Posing next to a palm tree, she put her backside on full display with thong bottoms. There’s no doubt that all eyes were on her—at the time, and now with this throwback.
Check out Vergara’s Instagram post here.
What is this beloved Colombian-American actress up to these days?
As of late, the Modern Family alum is enjoying being back as a judge for America’s Got Talent. Ahead of the premiere of Season 20, she shared behind the scenes photos from the set of the smash-hit NBC talent show. She celebrates the major TV milestone with fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews. In addition to these famous faces, former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown joins the crew after taking a break from the show for a few years.
With the NBC competition show returning in May 2025, Vergara is ensuring fans have sneak peeks that will keep them anticipating what’s to come in the new season. Not only will fans get to see numerous new faces show off their talents on stage but they’ll also get to see the actress wow with incredibly gorgeous outfits.
One of her looks, seen on Instagram, includes a black strapless sweetheart neckline deep plunge dress, a piece she wore during the first day of auditions. She adorned this look with square-shaped diamond earrings that added a nice level of bling to her outfit.
As for the second outfit Vergara shared with her social media following so far, she dazzled in a red hot strapless dress with yet another deep plunge. This look was also paired with silver jewelry, only these pieces included a curvy double necklace and a large jeweled ring.
Both outfits look stunning on the TV judge and we can’t wait to see them on our screens.
From her modeling days in Miami to serving as a judge for America’s Got Talent, Vergara has never lost her love for style.