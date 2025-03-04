We’re Still Not Over Sofía Vergara’s Revealing, Gorgeous Lace-Up Strapless Gown for ‘Vanity Fair’ Party
Sofía Vergara never fails to deliver a “wow” moment on the red carpet. This was proven yet again with her amazing look at Vanity Fair’s after-party following the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on March 2.
Vergara donned a strapless, very light seafoam green bodycon dress from Celia Kritharioti, fitted to every curve. From top to bottom, X-shaped cutouts were placed throughout, allowing a stylish way to show off some skin without sacrificing too much from the ensemble and also creating a lace-up look. The first of the cutouts were found underneath the sweetheart neckline, while others went to the backside and continued through the skirt.
With a face card this lethal, Vergara didn’t wear many statement accessories for this look. However, subtle pieces from Lorraine Schwartz certainly complemented the outfit. And as for her hair, she proved you can never go wrong with long and straight with a classic middle part.
It’s to say that the Colombian-American actress is also obsessed with her latest red carpet outfit as she took to Instagram to document the dress for her 35 million followers with many posts, including the one below.
And we’re very much not the only ones who can’t get enough of this look.
“WOW!!! 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” read one comment.
“I forgot what I was doing,” another hilariously added.
“Simply breathtaking! 🌹❤️🔥,” Hair by Schwarzkopf USA wrote.
“Hermosísima 🔥🔥🔥,” said another, which translates to “beautiful.”
Other photos from the night include Vergara hanging out with Heidi Klum, Ricky Martin, Jessica Alba, Sydney Sweney, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, reminding us all how completely star-studded the evening was.
When she's not having the time of her life at glamorous Hollywood events or taking a plethora of snaps to share with her dedicated following, the Modern Family alum is busy with her bustling acting career. After coming off one of the most exciting years of her career—having starred in titles like Griselda, This Is Me...Now and Despicable Me 4—she’s picking right back up from where she left off in 2025.
Currently, the 52-year-old actress’s next project, Koati: Animated Series, is said to be in production, the follow-up to the 2021 animated film in which Vergara voiced the role of Zaina.
What else does the future hold for the five-time Emmy Award nominee? Well, so far, her 2025 not only looks very bright but also very stylish.