This Sparkly Crystal Bra Top Ellie Thumann Wore in Mexico Is the Ultimate Glamorous New Year‘s Eve Look
SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann‘s dreams came true two years ago when she landed a coveted SI Swimsuit rookie spot, traveling to Puerto Rico with photographer Derek Kettela to pose for the 2023 magazine.
“Ellie has been on our radar for some time, making a name for herself with her unfiltered take on being a young woman navigating the world of fashion and modeling,” said SI Swimsuit editor in chief, MJ Day. “She’s a beacon of positivity in what can be an arduous industry and we can’t wait to see what she’ll do next! We are pleased and honored to feature her as a rookie in the 2023 issue.”
This year, the content creator, who is best known for her lifestyle, fashion and beauty YouTube channel, which has amassed 2.15 million followers and counting, was captured by Yu Tsai in Mexico. The 23-year-old brought all the glitz and glam to the shores of Cancun and stunned in a super fun and vibrant series of looks from colorful crochet numbers to bedazzled metallics.
As Christmas passes and we switch from bold cherry red hues to sparkly New Year‘s Eve numbers, we’re thinking this textured bra-style swim top would make the perfect skin-baring, eye-catching piece for your Dec. 31st festivities.
Nué Studio MIDNIGHT BRA Crystal, €690 (nue-studio.com)
This rhinestone cord-embellished balconette bra top features thin nude spaghetti straps and an elasticated nude base. It is fully lined at the front with 100% silk for ultra comfort and features a back clasp for security. Shop more at nue-studio.com.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team paired the dazzling top with gold high-rise bottoms from Oseree for a trendy, fun mixed-metals moment. The Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, flaunted her slim figure, sculpted arms, long lean legs and toned abs and looked absolutely angelic in the sparkly ensemble.
“YEAR 2!!!!! @si_swimsuit nothing short of an honor to be featured in the 60th edition of Sports Illustrated Swim,” Thumann gushed on Instagram earlier this year, when the 2024 issue released. “Beyond grateful to everyone who has made my dreams come true!! I have looked up to this magazine & the empowering women apart of this for YEARS so it still feels surreal to see myself alongside so many bad ass ladies!!! Forever grateful to be apart of such a special thing ❤️ NOW LETS CELEBRATE!!!!!”