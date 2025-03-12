Spring Break Beach Packing Guide: Head-to-Toe Essentials
Spring break is just around the corner, which means many are planning to escape to tropical beaches or jet to coastal towns, and we want your packing list to be as vibrant and versatile as your destination. Having the right essentials will keep you looking and feeling your best from head to toe.
Start with the must-haves: stylish hats and chic sunglasses to keep the sun at bay while you lounge or explore. Of course, no spring break trip is complete without a collection of bathing suits. Pair them with a breezy cover-up for those moments when you’re transitioning effortlessly from the beach to lunch. And don’t forget comfortable yet fashionable sandals that can be worn from day to night.
With these items in tow and a great travel or beach tote, you’ll be set for the ultimate spring break getaway—wherever your travels take you!
Hats
Whether you want complete sun protection or a hat to be used as more of a fashion accessory, these options are easy to travel with and are the perfect topper for all looks.
Jenni Kayne Crochet Raffia Sun Hat, $195
With a touch of texture that's perfectly simple, this hat is a great seasonal must-have. It comes in two different sizes and colors: black or natural.
Alo Weekender Bucket Hat, $58
Lightweight, ultra-comfy and super-soft cotton twill allows for it to be rolled up in your bag. The interior sweatband has an adjustable elastic and stopper.
Lorna Murray Capri Sun Hat, $138
This hat is specifically designed to collapse and fold like origami due to the sunray pleats for easy packing and traveling. Handcrafted from 100% Natural Organic Grass Fibers, it comes in three colors and has an optional ties.
Sunglasses
From classic aviators to oversized round shades, the right pair of sunglasses not only completes your beach look but also provides essential UV protection for sunny days.
Quince Berlin Polarized Acetate Sunglasses, $50
Different colored lenses are having a moment, and this vintage-inspired aviator made from Quince is affordable and chic. Made from eco-conscious (and durable) acetate, it is also lightweight as well as polarized to protect your eyes from glare.
Ray-Ban Kai Bio Based, $151
Oval shades are all the rage, and this new style from Ray-Ban comes in several colors. The metal frame in pale gold adds a touch of elegance, while the solid dark grey lenses provide 100% UV protection.
Chloe 64mm Round Sunglasses, $159.97 (originally $530)
These oversized sunglasses offer full-coverage with gradient lenses, polished metal frames and subtle logo-embossed temples, creating the ultimate glam look.
Bathing Suits
Depending on the type of coverage you desire, the options are endless when it comes to swimwear.
Tularosa Dilara One Piece, $158
The ruched detail and convertible styling allow for this swimsuit to be worn many ways.
Tropic of C Equator Bikini Top, $90
A chic beach staple, this classic silhouette features adjustable self-tie back straps so you can find your perfect fit. You can also detach the shoulder straps and tie as a halter neck. Pair with the matching Praia Bikini Bottom for the complete look.
Negative Swim French Cut Bottom, $80
Available in six colors, the high-waisted bottom is flattering for all body types. With several options for tops, this is a great mix-and-match set. We recommend the Swim Cutout Top.
Cover-Ups
Flowy maxi dresses and sheer sarongs to chic kimono wraps can take you from the pool to the beachside bar in style.
Solid & Striped Oxford Tunic Leaf Eyelet Brule, $168
Pair the Oxford Tunic with the Charlie Short for a look that can be worn over a bathing suit or on its own.
Monday Swimwear Montego Mini Dress, $158
This crochet mini dress adds a sexy element to a beach cover up. And it comes in nine different colors, so buy one or a couple for a beach staple you will have for years.
Seafolly La Mer Sarong, $128
The beauty of a sarong is that it can be worn several ways—one item can be wrapped as a skirt, a halter and more, giving you different looks for each day. Go for a printed wrap and a solid bathing suit for a put together ensemble.
Sandals
A super versatile shoe will save space in your suitcase, so any of the below options can be worn for all outings.
Simon Miller Stripe Raffia Slide, $295
With a leather footbed and raffia exterior, these Simon Miller sandals are great for the beach or walking around.
Melissa Ella Sandal, $89
This sandal with a robust and textured look is great for someone who wants a bit of height and a chunkier style. It also comes in seven colors.
Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Logo Pool Slide, $345
The TPU material makes this a great waterproof option but also worth wearing in places other than the beach or pool.