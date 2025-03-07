Tote-ally Essential: The Best Bags for Travel, Work and Everyday Style
A good tote is a necessity whether jet-setting across the globe, heading out for a weekend getaway or commuting to and from work. From canvas tote bags perfect for casual outings to a designer tote bag that adds a touch of luxury, there's a style for every need. Looking for something stylish yet functional? Cute tote bags offer personality without sacrificing space, while large tote bags ensure you can pack all your essentials with ease.
For those who prefer a sleek, polished look, leather tote bags provide durability and sophistication. A more versatile option doubles as a carryall for work and travel, offering ample storage, comfort, and timeless style. No matter what your destination, the perfect tote is a must-have for effortless organization on the go!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Canvas
Dagne Dover Signature Tote, $275
The coated canvas bag can be used for everyday or travel. Its roomy inside can even hold a change of clothes and a pair of shoes.
Paravel Large Cabana Tote, $215
The Paravel tote can serve many purposes sparing you from having to pack multiple bags. It is made from EcoCraft Canvas® which is durable, spill-proof, stain-repellent — and made from 33 recycled plastic bottles.
BEIS East to West Tote, $108
Designed to have everything you wanted in a carry-all tote, without wasting an inch (or plastic!). With internal interior pockets for your laptop, cell phone, water bottles, and multiple ways to carry we’ve taken the recycled tote of your dreams to the next level. It comes in five colors.
Leather
Mark & Graham Elisabetta Slouch Leather Handbag, $379
Handcrafted in Italy from gorgeous Italian leather, the Elisabetta has a classic silhouette that is both simple and elegant, polished enough for formal occasions yet relaxed enough for everyday use. It comes in 14 colors and can be personalized for an additional touch.
Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Zip Tote, $845
The buttery softness of the Italian calf leather allows the tote to form to your body. The reinforced handles, an interior pocket and room for a 15” laptop or tablet make it your versatile and spacious companion. Plus, the zipper ensures everything stays put during your travels.
Cuyana Classic Easy Tote, $268
The Cuyana tote has two ways to carry it –by the top handles or the longer shoulder strap. Don’t be deceived by the softness of the leather as it is extremely durable and structured. The brand also sells inserts for extra organization.
Freya Lafayette Tote, $398
Available in five colors, the Freya Lafayette Tote is the brand’s largest and lightest tote. The wide, pinched handles are comfortable but offer an added stylish element. It features subtle panel accents and double magnetic closure, with enough space to fit up to 16" laptops, four substantial pockets for everything else and a reliable key leash to keep your keys secure.
Quilted and Puffy
MZ Wallace Metro Tote Deluxe, $295
The MZ Wallace quilted bags are extremely versatile, lightweight and perfect for fitting all your essentials. The tote comes in 13 colors proving there is something for everyone and can match luggage or other accessories.
VS Pink Quilted Puffer Tote Bag, $49.95
This Victoria’s Secret Pink tote is roomy enough for gym gear or extra snacks on the plane. It can fit up to a 17” laptop and has two interior zip pockets.
Caraa Cumulus, on sale for $108
The Cumulus is a lightweight everyday tote that's designed to fit all of your essentials. Minimal, streamlined, and vegan-friendly with nine pockets to keep everything in place.
Clare V Le Box Tote Sportif, $295
A quilted shoulder carry-all, the Clare V tote comes in three colors and has three pockets for easy access. The longer shoulder strap allows for easy movement through the airport.
Designer
Louis Vuitton Neverfull Inside Out MM, $3,000
This versatile edition of the classic Neverfull Inside Out MM showcases a new reversible design, so it's like buying two bags for the price of one. One side is crafted from the signature Monogram canvas, and the other reveals grained leather. The iconic style also includes a removable pouch that can be used on its own or attached as an exterior pocket.
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Tote Bag, $3,100
Bottega Veneta is known for its woven leather, which is featured in this Intrecciato Tote Bag. The craftsmanship of the bag supports anything inside whether that be a laptop, books and more, and the thicker handles lend to a more comfortable hold.
Prada Re-Edition 1978 large Re-Nylon and Saffiano leather tote bag, $2,100
This tote bag has the timeless charm, a sophisticated and pragmatic silhouette of Prada. The style with clean lines is made of Re-Nylon, an innovative regenerated nylon fabric that is the sustainable evolution of a distinctive material of the brand.
Packable
Alo Sheer Tote Bag, $178
A fresh alternative to your cotton tote, this bag is made from semi-sheer mesh with gentle structure. The extra-large silhouette has a flat bottom with feet, a side pocket and straps long enough to perch on your shoulder.
Beis The Vacation Tote, $128
The Beis Vacation Tote is durable enough to be used as a carryall for a flight as well as light enough to be worn while touring or poolside. The interior has the brand’s 5-star functional features, including organized slip pockets, an interior water bottle holder and a wipeable lining. Open this timeless tote to find a wipeable lining, organized slip pockets, interior water bottle holders and a removable crossbody strap.
Longchamp Cabas L Tote Bag, $325
Made from recycled canvas, the Longchamp signature flap ensures that nothing will fall out and comes in an assortment of fun colors. This is great to pack for extra purchases or to be used walking around or for the beach.