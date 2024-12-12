Suki Waterhouse Makes Cheeky Sabrina Carpenter Reference in Bedazzled Hot Pants, Metallic Boots, Fur Jacket
Suki Waterhouse is revealing she’s a Sabrina Carpenter stan in a subtle yet cheek way. The “Melrose Meltdown” artist, who is currently on her “Sparklemuffin Tour,” shared a fun and flirty Instagram post as she laid on a massive cozy deep gray couch with her legs up against a wall and was photographed from above.
The 32-year-old donned a bedazzled pink and lilac color-blocked hot-pants bodysuit (custom made by Sheila Frank) displaying her sculpted abs, paired with rhinestone-embellished sheer fishnet tights, thigh-high metallic silver boots from NOMASEI Paris and the most dramatic soft mauve fur jacket from Rouge ahead of her concert at the Agora Theater in Cleveland, Ohio.
In the second snap, the mom of one, who shares her daughter with boyfriend and actor Robert Pattinson, power posed on top of the couch, showing off her long lean legs and slightly sticking her tongue out. The English actress, who is also known for her role in TV series Daisy Jones and the Six, opted for her signature glowy, rosy glam look, including a flawless, luminous base, a generous amount of blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a glossy pink lip. Her honey-brown locks were soft, straight and smooth with her bangs freshly blown out to perfection.
“have you ever tried…this one?” she captioned the series of photos shared with her 4.3 million followers on Dec. 7, referencing Carpenter’s viral line from “Juno” to which she performs a brand new suggestive dance move at each concert. Waterhouse tagged Los Angeles-based photographer Muriel Margaret.
“I want to have accents, bits of fur and texture and depth. Especially on stage, large draping sleeves convey a visual language of expansiveness and drama. From working in fashion for a long time, I can look at something quickly and know whether or not it’ll be an extension of the music, which I’m always looking for on stage,” Waterhouse shared about her vision for stage looks. “On the Sparklemuffin tour especially, I’ve had some gigantic, baroque-looking coats- it’s like being a Sparkelmuffin queen. It’s a hugely important part of the visual language, which extends to my musical world. It’s very fun to me; because I spent a long time working in fashion before doing music, I have a relationship to picking clothes and knowing what I like and don’t like. I love intricate, vintage pieces from the 70s. Pieces that feel incredibly delicate appeal to me as well. I love vintage lace and quilty, witchy jackets.”