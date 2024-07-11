Suki Waterhouse Looks Slim and Sculpted, Poses Poolside in Itty-Bitty Pink Bikini
English musician Suki Waterhouse is bringing the heat to Instagram. The “Melrose Meltdown” singer spent the long weekend catching some sun, reading books and eating berries by the water, and we simply can’t think of anything more perfect. She also looked absolutely stunning doing so, and her latest Instagram photo dump is proof. The mom of one, who welcomed her baby with boyfriend and actor Robert Pattinson in March, donned an itty-bitty dark pink string bikini featuring a delicate purple floral print, as she posed poolside and showed off her slim and sculpted figure.
The recent British Vogue cover star‘s medium-length brown locks were naturally tousled and glistened under the sun and she opted for a bare-face and accessorized with a statement choker necklace.
“not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume 🍓,” the 32-year-old actress captioned the carousel shared with her 4.2 million followers on July 9.
“😍,” Paris Hilton commented a heart-eye emoji.
“Bodyyy,” beauty entrepreneur and content creator Simi Haze added.
“Miss Suki HOW do you look that good after birthing a whole ass child,” one fan asked.
“suki having a hot mom summer💁🏼♀️,” another chimed.
“mother is mothering,” someone else added.
The Daisy Jones & The Six star is set to appear in upcoming psychological thriller film Walk With Me, which is currently in the pre-production stages. Waterhouse and the Twilight series alum were first romantically linked in July 2018 after being spotted on a movie date night in London, though they didn’t make their official red-carpet debut together until December 2022.