We’re Obsessed With These Sultry Wild West-Inspired Pics From Alexis Ren’s Latest Denim Campaign
Alexis Ren just took denim to a whole new level. The SI Swimsuit model and content creator starred in a moody, sultry new campaign for Abrand Jeans, and the visuals are nothing short of breathtaking. Shot in a studio by her longtime collaborator Melissa Cartagena, the campaign balances a raw, Western-inspired edge with high-fashion refinement.
Some images bathe the We Are Warriors cofounder in fiery red light, casting dramatic backlit pics that exude strength and sensuality. Others are sleek, well-lit and ultra-polished, emphasizing the crisp tailoring and timeless appeal of the 19-piece collection. The 28-year-old brought her signature charisma and sultry allure to each frame, flaunting her long, lean figure and tiny waist as well as her flawless face card in a variety of striking poses.
The Abrand Jeans x Alexis Ren collection is a denim lover’s dream, featuring pleated mini skirts ($128), structured halter corsets ($118), cropped jackets ($158), cozy knitwear ($78) and, of course, jeans for every silhouette preference. From low-rise flares ($128) to super baggy jeans ($138) and everything in between, Abrand has covered all the bases—while Ren showcased her versatility, delivering a showstopping pose in each style. The collection is available now at abrandjeans.com, with four additional pieces set to drop in March.
The Easy A podcast cohost and Dancing With the Stars alum shared that this project is a full-circle moment for her, blending her childhood influences with her evolved sense of style.
“Growing up in California in the late ’90s and early 2000s, I was exposed to these trends from a young age, but I didn’t always love how they were being photographed or styled,” she explained. “I love how we’re blending that nostalgic energy with a more refined, high-fashion approach. It feels like the perfect fusion of past and present, and that’s what makes it so exciting to wear.”
The Latency actress emphasized that her goal wasn’t just to bring back early 2000s fashion—but rather to modernize it. “For me, it’s not about simply bringing back the past—it’s about reintroducing iconic styles in a way that feels fresh and relevant today,” she told WWD. “I’ve always loved low-waisted jeans; they make me feel my sexiest. But I didn’t necessarily connect with the ultra-glitzy, rhinestone-heavy side of Y2K fashion.”
The campaign, much like Ren herself, is flirty, fun and inspiring—exactly what you’d want in the perfect pair of jeans.