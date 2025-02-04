Alexis Ren Is a Sultry ‘Siren’ in Skin-Tight Embroidered Mini Dress
Alexis Ren is redefining elegance with her latest dreamy, steamy look. The 28-year-old stunned in a skin-tight embroidered mini dress that accentuated her sculpted silhouette and tiny waist. With delicate floral motifs intricately woven into the fabric, the striking textured ensemble, from Ema Savahl’s Vintage Wearable Art Creation line, was super unique, eye-catching and flattering.
Ren, who has captivated the fashion world with her blend of beachy allure and jaw-dropping red-carpet moments, shared glimpses of her outfit on social media, sending fans into a frenzy over her ethereal aesthetic. The SI Swimsuit model posed against a white wall with small barn door details in the cover snap. Her long blonde locks were smooth, straight and parted to one side for a fun, flirty tousled vibe. She accessorized with a stunning gold necklace with a cute pearl pendant from Sereia, as well as chunky small hoop earrings and a stack of chic bangles.
The Santa Monica, Calif. native completed the look with strappy gold stilettos and her signature sultry aura and glow. She opted for a minimal glam moment including a luminous, flawless base, rosy cheeks, shimmery eyeshadow, wispy lashes, feathered brows and a plump glossy mauve lip.
In one slide, she shared a definition of a siren: “a seductively beautiful or charming woman, especially one who beguiles men,” a playful nod to her mermaidcore look and undeniable confidence.
“🧚🏼🧚🏼,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned the carousel shared with her 17.5 million followers.
“Gorgeous,” Tessa Brooks commented.
“She’s an icon 🔥,” Alexia Anders wrote.
“Gorgeous angel,” Raffe Vintage chimed.
“Need this dress 🐆,” Rya Myers declared.
“Mother,” Jessica Cagatay added.
Today, Ren regularly uses her platform to remind fans of her supermodel and adventure-lover status. The Easy A podcast host is also the founder of the wellness community We Are Warriors and often shares great life advice or lifestyle hacks on social media, while also connecting like-minded women to each other through the virtual company.
“I always knew community was important, but growing up in LA without a steady tribe and moving between different groups of friends, I never truly grasped the impact that a strong community can have. Founding We Are Warriors changed that for me,” the Latency actress shared. “Seeing how we all lifted each other up, shared the same goals, and supported one another through everything made me realize that community isn’t just something enjoyable—it’s a fundamental necessity in our lives.”