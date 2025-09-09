Suni Lee Steps Out in Black Satin Dress That Defines Effortless City Style
In true Suni Lee fashion, the athlete recently executed a classic look that was perfect for a night out in New York City.
This week, the Olympian showed that a little black dress is a garment anyone can count on to be an easy head-turner, as long as the piece is adorned with various accessories and elevated with a fire makeup look.
Lee took to her Instagram account to share the way she took her little black satin dress to the next level. First, she ensured her hair was exceptional. Her black tresses cascaded down past her shoulders with loose body waves to give a hairstyle that was simple yet striking. Second, she ensured her face card was a fierce one, using fluffed eyelashes, rosy blush and lip gloss to give that glowy look.
Lastly, she ensured her accessories were on point. She did this by using silver jewelry to bring some extra bling to her outfit. Her earrings and necklace sparkled underneath the city’s sky. In addition to jewelry, Lee incorporates even more black into her outfit by adding a satin black clutch purse and a pair of black pumps. These accessories truly make for a striking New York City look.
The SI Swimsuit model wore this outfit while attending an event hosted by Audemars Piguet and co-hosted by Vanity Fair. Hands down, it’s an exquisite ensemble ideal for an event such as this one.
Along with attending this brand event, Lee’s days as of late include having fun exploring different changes in her style, including one very drastic one on her hair.
According to her TikTok, Lee has been dabbling in the art of fake freckles. This trend has been around for quite some time, as it is easy to follow and a fun way to shake up a makeup regimen. Lee’s freckles are a nice touch. The same could be said for her decision to take her hair from black to honey blonde.
While it’s unclear whether the dye was a temporary one, the color switch-up was everything. The blonde really suited the professional athlete. What’s more, her timing of the color helped, as warm tones in the summer are a great way to serve summery sophistication. Honey blonde can make for a pretty autumn hair look, too.
Lee loves to dress up, which is why her fashionista status never ceases. What look will she slay next? Will she flaunt her honey blonde hair and fake freckles again in another look? Or does she have another surprise in store? Only time will tell!