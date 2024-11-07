Suni Lee
Artistic gymnast Suni Lee is a two-time Olympian with a total of six Olympic medals to her name. The Minnesota native first began training at the age of 6, and made her junior elite debut at the U.S. Classic in 2016. Three years later, Lee made her senior debut in Jesolo, Italy, where she won the all-around title and helped her USA teammates earn gold.
Lee made her Olympic debut at the 2020 games in Tokyo, where she claimed one gold, one silver and one bronze medal. This past summer, Lee was a member of the U.S. women’s national gymnastics team in Paris, and took home three additional medals: one gold and two bronze.
Outside of her career as an elite athlete, Lee is an outspoken advocate for kidney disease. In April of 2023, she stepped away from NCAA competition at Auburn University due to illness, later announcing she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. Today, she is an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund, and uses her platforms to raise awareness of the chronic condition. Lee makes her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.