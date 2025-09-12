Suni Lee Rocks Popular Autumn Hue for Star-Studded Michael Kors NYFW Show
After her red-hot ensemble made waves at the Raising Cane’s show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Suni Lee stepped out in style once again less than 24 hours later with Michael Kors.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Boca Raton, Fla., headed to Terminal Warehouse in Chelsea for her second year in attendance at the show. The brand showcased its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which features a multitude of “colors that you would find in nature,” Kors told the Associated Press, prefacing the event.
“There’s a lot of beautiful earth tones [...] But then highlighted all of that with beautiful sunset shades of pink that you find in the desert, beautiful yellows that you would find in a gorgeous sunrise,” he continued with the outlet.
For Lee’s look, the SI Swimsuit rookie sported an entirely chocolate brown ensemble, consisting of pleated shorts, a matching vest and oversized blazer. She completed the outfit by adding closed-toed pumps and a reptilian print bag.
Serendipitously, the model’s ensemble paralleled her look from a year prior while attending the show—and NYFW in general—for the very first time. “When I was first offered to wear a short-suit for Michael Kors, I never thought I’d be into the trouser short trend, but it ended up being one of my favorite looks of the week!” She told Vogue about her debut at the event in 2024.
Lee traded her warm-toned look for a cool grey ’fit, one year prior, when she paired a button-up knitted blazer with a matching shorts that reached her kneecaps. Her monochromatic corpcore style hasn’t wavered since her inaugural appearance, and was also sported by attendees such as Kelsea Ballerini, Olivia Wilde, Lili Reinhart and fellow SI Swimsuit model Kelsey Merritt for Thursday night’s show.
In addition, the Big Apple has felt more like home for Lee since the last time she set foot at Kors’s annual show. “I moved [to Manhattan] a day before hitting the ground running for NYFW,” she continued with the publication in 2024. Now, she has been a resident for over a year.
“Moving to New York has been a really big adjustment, but also getting more into the fashion world has been so surreal,” she told SI Swimsuit during her rookie campaign, crediting “all of the amazing food spots” as her favorite part of her new home. She added, “Whenever I’m in New York, it’s like everyone’s in their own world, and I just love that.”