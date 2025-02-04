These Super Bowl Outfits Will Give Chiefs and Eagles Fans Major Game Day Inspo
Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about football—it’s also a prime opportunity to show off your team spirit in style. Whether you're a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan ready to rock bold red and gold or an unwavering Philadelphia Eagles supporter repping sleek midnight green, your game day outfit deserves just as much hype as the action on the field. From cozy and casual closet staples to bold and statement-making items, these stylish Super Bowl-ready pieces will help you score major fashion points while cheering on your team.
While we’ve curated picks that seamlessly come together for the ultimate cool-girl look, each item is sold separately—perfect for elevating your existing NFL game day outfit or making a single, subtle indication about who you’re rooting for this weekend.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
For the Eagles fans:
Courrèges Reedition vinyl jacket, $1250 (farfetch.com)
A modern take on a 1971 classic, this cropped Courréges jacket features a high-shine vinyl effect, a dark green cotton-blend construction and the signature AC logo. Finished with a spread collar, press-stud closures and side slit pockets, it blends vintage style with a contemporary edge.
Anine Bing Roy Jean - Nordic Blue, $250 (aninebing.com)
The Roy Jean is a long, boyfriend-inspired, mid-to-high-rise straight-leg cut from 100% organic rigid denim in a vintage-washed blue. It features side slits and luxurious vintage-inspired grinding, marbling and highs and lows accents.
Bottega Veneta Light Ribbon Pilot Sunglasses, $440 (revolve.com)
Crafted in Italy, these gold-tone metal frames feature angular green lenses with a striking double bridge design. Offering 100% UV protection, the sleek temples are finished with the brand’s signature fringed ribbon motif.
STAUD Cami Boot Pine Suede, $412 (staud.clothing)
Suede is having a moment, and what better time to embrace the trend than during the Big Game? This timeless high-heel silhouette, crafted in luxe material, adds a subtle pop of color while also repping your favorite team.
Khaite Benny Belt in English Green, $420 (khaite.com)
Crafted in Italy from luxe calfskin suede, this refined yet versatile belt stands out with its bold, jewelry-like palladium-plated brass buckle, loop and tip.
Lili Claspe Layla Dome Cuff, $285 (liliclaspe.com)
This elegantly crafted cuff, available in silver and gold, comes in two sizes and is a timeless accessory that will last in your jewelry box for years to come.
Flore Flore Car Baby Tee, $83 (luisaviaroma.com)
You can never go wrong with a classic white t-shirt. This item from Flore Flore is made of organic cotton to ensure comfort while you’re cheering on your favorite team, featuring a crewneck and cap sleeves for an added elevated look.
Rezek Studio Gem Hustle Pant, $295 (rezekstudio.com)
For a major pop of green for your Eagles look, these gorgeous nylon and spandex pants with a fitted waist are described as a “modern twist on the classic ‘70s disco pant.” Featuring flared bottoms, this stretchy item is a no-brainer.
Saint Laurent Voltaire Top Handle, $2300 (ysl.com)
This glamorous, modern bag in patent leather features an adjustable handle, perfect for any occasion. With gold hardware and suede lining, this is a quality piece you’d definitely get use out of far beyond the Super Bowl.
Malone Souliers x Tabitha Simmons Rose 45 Satin Mules, $507 (mytheresa.com)
These feminine and bold kitten heels are great for many different occasions, offering a pop of color to any outfit. Made in Italy, this item features fabric on top and leather lining, insole and sole with a pointed toe. The cute bows on top give it an undeniably soft touch.
COS Cropped Denim Jacket, $135 (cos.com)
Denim is a must for game days—especially if you’re watching the Super Bowl somewhere you need an extra layer. This cropped jacket from COS is a fun twist on the classic jean jacket, featuring folded cuffs and raglan sleeves made of organic cotton.
For the Chiefs fans:
Orseund Iris Weekend Knit Cardigan, $345 (orseundiris.com)
This super flattering, feminine item is the perfect shade to offset the bold Chiefs red. Made of a blend of cotton and silk, the cardigan features a cinched waist and oversized sleeves, made to give anyone wearing it a snatched, stunning look.
Heaven Mayhem Wine Earrings, $110 (heavenmayhem.com)
While these gorgeous wine red and gold earrings are currently available only for pre-order, there’s no time like the present to get prepared for the 2025 Chiefs season—and before this item is all sold out. The vintage-inspired statement earrings are sure to attract attention.
Amina Muaddi Lupita 70 Patent Leather Mules, $725 (mytheresa.com)
And you can’t have a Chiefs ‘fit without a dose of red patent leather. These square open-toed mules are made in Italy, ensuring your feet are as stylish as the rest of you. And, of course, they’d totally work post-Super Bowl for other important occasions.
OSOI Red Boat Wide Mini Bag, $340 (ssense.com)
This plum red leather shoulder bag is another great item for any occasion, featuring silver hardware, a tab on the shoulder straps and cotton lining. Its size is great for a few quick on-the-go items as you head out to watch the Big Game.
Lovers and Friends Cindy Cropped Capri Pant, 178 (revolve.com)
There’s no reason to not have a simple, classic black capri pant in your closet. Easy to dress up or dress down, this nylon, elastane and polyester item is stretchy, perfect for when you’ve inevitably eaten too many delicious Super Bowl snacks.
Wolf & Badger Mia Bracelet, $131 (wolfandbadger.com)
Now, for the accessories, it’s a no-brainer to add a pop of Chiefs gold to your ensemble. This minimal statement bangle is great on its own or as a layering bracelet, made in Downtown Los Angeles.
Bonnie Clyde Baby Black Sunglasses, $198 (bonnieclyde.la)
Looking stylish never came so easy. These oval-shaped black frames with a double heart detailing are extra fashion forward, bringing an elevated element to any game day outfit—even the simplest of ensembles.
Flore Flore Red Zoë Shirt, $385 (ssense.com)
This oversized organic cotton poplin button-down would look fantastic under any outerwear, providing your game day outfit with a touch of Chiefs red. The shirt features a shirttail hem, pleats with single-button barrel cuffs and a patch pocket, proving its practicality.
The Frankie Shop Kaia Cropped Bomber, $349 (thefrankieshop.com)
Need a jacket to wear over that red button-down? Look no further than this black faux leather cropped zip-up bomber, featuring a ribbed trim and snap epaulets on the shoulders.
Éterne Short Sleeve Baby Tee, $75 (eterne.com)
Here’s another option for your classic white t-shirt. This one is cropped, offering the opportunity to flaunt some skin on game day. Made from a cotton and modal blend, this is another staple that can be worn for any occasion, not just the Super Bowl.
Tank Air Collect $$ Mini Skirt, $175 (tankairstudio.com)
Need to add a sultry aesthetic to your Chiefs ensemble? A sophisticated, classic black mini skirt should already be a staple in your wardrobe. But if it’s not, we recommend this item from Tank Air, featuring an a-line shape. The skirt is slightly longer in the back to accommodate more sizes. Made from a mid-weight matte jersey material and featuring an elasticized waistband, there’s no reason not to add this to your cart ASAP.
G.H.BASS Whitney Emoji Weejuns Loafers, $185 (ghbass.com)
Last but not least are these absolutely darling black patent loafers featuring the sweetest red heart detailing. This slip-on item transcends game day—it could easily be worn daily for a feminine yet edgy aesthetic.