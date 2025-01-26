8 Times Brittany Mahomes Stunned on the Chiefs Sidelines This NFL Season
Brittany Mahomes is a queen of sidelines fashion. The 29-year-old mom of three, who just gave birth to her third child with husband Patrick Mahomes, continuously brings her A-game to every single Kansas City Chiefs game. Always there to support her star quarterback hubby, Brittany goes to great lengths to rep the team’s colors, Patrick’s number 15 and the most recent trends. We’re constantly in awe of the various ‘fits she rocks on gameday, and many of them are styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet.
We’re inching closer to Super Bowl LIX, and the Chiefs have a real chance at not only an appearance but also a third consecutive win. Ahead of the very important game this evening, which will dictate who’s going to the Super Bowl, let’s look back at Brittany’s most impressive sidelines fashion moments this NFL season—and post-season—so far.
Her Britney Spears moment
Taking it back towards the start of the season, Mahomes channeled her inner “Oops!... I Did It Again” with a red hot full latex ensemble consisting of the Normali Jeans Jacket ($250) and matching red pants. Keeping the accessories simple to keep all eyes on her ‘fit, she held the le 5 à 7 leather shoulder bag from Saint Laurent in black ($2,400). For this unforgettable look, Mahomes was in attendance when the Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-13 on Monday, Oct. 7.
Comfy yet chic
Traveling to California to watch the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers, which they won 28-18, the SI Swimsuit rookie kept it chic while also maintaining comfort with her custom Abbode oversized denim jacket with a tan collar, adorned with Chiefs patches attached. Underneath the cute parka, Mahomes wore a black thermal romper from ÉTERNE ($275) and accessorized with the Leigh Anne Suede Western Boots from Partlow, the Tilda clear quilted handbag from L’AFSHAR ($995.11), a white ribbon in her hair and Celine sunglasses.
Denim on denim
In November, Mahomes and her quarterback husband were captured sharing an adorable PDA-filled moment on the field. Of course, we swooned over the pair, but we also couldn’t help but check out the Kansas City Current co-owner’s ‘fit. Going with all denim during the Chiefs game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 4, which they won 30-24, Mahomes delivered a very ‘90s-inspired look we still can’t get enough of.
This consisted of a custom oversized denim jacket with the name “Mahomes” and the number 15 etched on the back like a jersey and extra baggy jeans from Dario ($295) with the number 15 on one of the back pockets. She completed the look with a pair of classic Converse shoes, specifically the DRKSHDW Rick Owens DBL Drkstar sneakers ($162), and a red P'tit Voyou bag in patent leather from Givenchy ($2,250).
Miss Corpcore
Leaning into corpcore for the Nov. 17 Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills, which marked their first loss of the season, Mahomes looked totally sophisticated in her pantsuit and pretty bow half-up, half-down hairstyle. Rocking the Striped Cotton Drill Jacket from Bottega Veneta ($3,900) and the Striped Cotton Drill Trousers ($1,300) to match, the beloved WAG was the picture of elegance on the field. And of course, she got her pop of red in with a small quilted handbag.
Custom everything
Back to her classic red ensembles, Mahomes looked sporty and classy during the Chiefs game on Nov. 27 against the Carolina Panthers, which they won 30-27. Her custom cherry red oversized button-down shirt read “Mahomes” on the back, while the rest of her ‘fit was all black with a turtleneck shirt, pants and the Shark Lock Leather Boots from Givenchy ($2,395). As she basked in the sun, she wore sunglasses and held the black and white Around Me PM bag from Louis Vuitton ($4,550).
More patent leather
Bringing back the red hot patent leather looks, Mahomes was absolutely stunning in December when rocking a long glossy trench coat. (Swipe to the fourth slide in the post above to see it.) The fabulous item is from Dolce & Gabbana ($4,695), and she complimented the bold coat with a cream-colored turtleneck sweater, jeans, white booties and the Wallace shoulder bag from Bottega Veneta ($2,600). Displaying her baby bump, this ‘fit was for the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which they won 19-17.
The most heartfelt tributes
One of Mahomes’s most recent gameday looks is one of our favorites, as it featured so many special details. Wearing a custom cream-colored wool trench coat featuring embroidery from Lefty’s Right Mind, the 29-year-old rocked her children’s names—Sterling, Bronze and “baby girl” for her unborn daughter—along with the number 15 and other football-inspired designs. She was all smiles at the Chiefs game against the Houston Texans, which they won 27-19, on Dec. 21.
Along with the amazing coat, Mahomes wore the Kozzy high-rise faux-shearling straight pants from Cordova ($680) and an off-white cable knit sweater.
A mom of three
Last but certainly not least, Mahomes made quite the impression at her most recent Chiefs game appearance. Stepping out just six days after giving birth to her third child, a daughter named Golden Raye, the Texas native radiated angelic energy as she smiled on the sidelines. Decked out in custom Chiefs gear, of course, she kept warm by wearing an oversized beige coat with a belt and the number 15 on each side of the pockets. She completed the look with red pants and the Arcadie matelassé nappa leather mini-bag from Miu Miu ($2,500).
This game, which took place on Jan. 18, saw the Chiefs win 23-14 against the Texans.
Next up, the Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills during the NFL Conference Championships this evening at 6:30 p.m. ET for a spot at the Super Bowl. We cannot wait to see what Mahomes wears.