Sydney Sweeney Channels Barbie in Pink Fitted Halter-Neck Gown for ‘Vanity Fair’ Party
Sydney Sweeney’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party dress channeled major Barbie and Anyone But You wedding guest vibes. The actress, best known for her role on HBO’s Euphoria, attended the star-studded event on March 2 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, hosted by editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, and she looked absolutely breathtaking.
The 27-year-old stunned in a custom-made pastel pink sparkly gown by Miu Miu that perfectly hugged her curves. The sultry design featured a chest cut-out keyhole, thin crisscross halter straps and a silver bedazzled jewel front and center. The figure-skimming dress included a subtle mermaid silhouette with extra fabric pooling elegantly at her feet.
Sweeney, an ambassador and longtime campaign star for luxury label Miu Miu and cosmetics brand Lanegie, kept her glam soft and radiant. Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez prepped Sweeney’s skin with the Laneige toner and moisturizer, water bank blue hyaluronic cream moisturizer and glowy makeup serum.
She created a flawless base with rosy cheeks, a sheer wash of peachy-pink eyeshadow, and dark wispy lashes to enhance Sweeney’s blue eyes. A natural matte mauve lip, topped with Laneige’s best-selling berry lip sleeping mask, completed the look, allowing the dazzling outfit to steal the show. Stylist Molly Dickson paired the look with pink satin platform heels and two statement diamond rings from De Beers. Her long, light brown locks were styled smooth and soft, with the most minimalist wavy ends, exuding an ethereal Hollywood icon vibe.
The White Lotus alum had a packed 2024, and this year is shaping up to be just as busy for the Washington native. She recently wrapped production on The Housemaid, in which she stars alongside Amanda Seyfried and Michele Morrone, and completed filming her role as Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic about the boxer.
Sweeney has long approached fashion as a means of self-expression, allowing her style to evolve based on her mood.
“Fashion is a really fun way of embracing different sides of yourself. Some days, I might feel very girly, some days, I might feel edgy. Others, I might feel like I want to be more laid-back. It’s a way of being able to express those different sides of how I feel or who I am,” she shared. “[Personal style is] always going to change. That’s what’s so amazing, especially about being a woman, is being able to embrace all the different sides of ourselves, because we are so multifaceted and there’s so much going on. I can never imagine being one thing for the rest of my life. If I put [clothes] on and I smile and I feel good [in them], then I know that’s what I want to wear. I don’t really let other people dictate how I should feel or what I should be doing or wearing, because if I’m happy and it’s making me feel good, that’s what matters.”