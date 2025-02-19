Sydney Sweeney Was Ethereal in Gorgeous White Strapless Gown for Berlin Film Festival, in Case You Missed it
Sydney Sweeney delivered a vision of refined sophistication at the 2025 Berlin Film Festival, attending an exclusive Armani Beauty party on Saturday night in a breathtaking white strapless gown.
As a longtime ambassador and the face of the brand, the Euphoria star embodied timeless glamour in the minimalist Giorgio Armani number, which hugged her curves and flaunted her sculpted yet petite figure. The gown’s structured yet fluid silhouette emphasized the 27-year-old’s toned arms and waist, a testament to her dedicated fitness routine following her physically demanding role in the upcoming Christy Martin biopic, where she portrays the most successful female boxer of the 1990s.
The Madame Web actress dazzled in the sleek yet striking gown featuring subtle crystal embellishments. Tiny studs traced the length of the figure-skimming dress on each side, and delicately adorned the folded bust trim, adding just the right amount of shimmer to the otherwise minimalist design. Styled by Molly Dickson, the look balanced understated luxury with modern-day grace, reinforcing Sweeney’s status as a Gen-Z Hollywood style icon.
Her long blonde-brown locks, done by hair guru Glen Oropeza, were styled into perfectly symmetrical, soft romantic waves that cascaded down her shoulders and chest. Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez complemented the ethereal vibe with luminous, glowy glam—a shimmery wash of eyeshadow, dramatic dark lashes and softly smoked brown liner. A peachy-pink blush and glossy rosy lips brought just the right touch of warmth and sultriness to the delicate and summery look.
For accessories, the White Lotus alum elevated the ensemble with white pointed-toe pumps and two dazzling diamond cocktail rings from Messika’s High Jewellery collection. The statement pieces added a layer of glamour without detracting from the gown’s clean, bridalcore-inspired aesthetic.
The Washington native, who is also set to star in the upcoming thriller The Housemaid, continues to make waves both on-screen and on the red carpet. Sweeney has also cemented her status in the world of fashion as a Miu Miu ambassador and the face of Laneige. She is also busy taking her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, to new heights after the successful past couple of years with leading movies Anyone But You and Immaculate, as well as the upcoming TV series The Players Table for HBO.
“I love being able to have a seat at the table, have creative say over decisions that would help benefit the project, whether it be the character or budget or time frame, anything that I can do that can help the project succeed,” she shared about her role behind the camera. “I love to help brainstorm and problem solve because it’s a puzzle—you’re constantly trying to have all these moving pieces put together.”