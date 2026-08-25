An Honest Review of Sydney Sweeney’s Lingerie Brand, SYRN, From an SI Swimsuit Editor

When Sydney Sweeney announced her lingerie brand, SYRN, in January of this year, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t roll my eyes a little bit. Another celebrity lingerie brand? I thought. “I think I’ve seen this film before...” The brand’s launch was a bit centered in controversy from the very beginning, thanks to a publicity stunt surrounding the Hollywood sign, but with such a major name like Sweeney’s attached, SYRN’s initial “Seductress” collection sold out within hours of its launch.

Today, the brand is separated into four different collections—Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy—all designed to cater to a different aesthetic. While Seductress offerings include lots of lace and garters, Comfy, on the other hand, is all about wardrobe staples like camis, tanks and bralettes. The latest “Campus Crush” collection, part of the Playful edit, features sporty crew neck tees, shorts, bralettes, thongs and more.

With the opportunity to test out the brand firsthand, I decided to put the following items to the test. Here’s how they stack up, which ones I’ll be ordering again, and, most importantly, why my initial impression of SYRN was totally wrong.

SYRN

I’ll be the first to admit: Like 2026 SI Swimsuit issue rookie Hannah Berner, I too love a granny panty. However, if you’re looking to spice things up a little bit, this low-rise bikini is a great choice. The cut-out waistline allows you to wear them low on your hips or hike them up on your waist a bit for a little peek-a-boo moment. I tried the Shipwrecked colorway, pictured above, but the style is available in six gorgeous shades, including Bite (a pretty dark pink) and After Dark (classic black). They’re sexy, yet still comfortable.

SYRN

A string thong is just about as far as you can get away from granny panty territory, but I did not hate this. The Limoncello/Love Me Not color combo is adorable, and it’s made of a stretchy lace fabric with a comfortable mid-rise. When ordering undies online, sometimes the size chart can be a bit of a guessing game, but SYRN seems very true to size where bottoms are concerned. With a 30-inch waist, I ordered the medium, which fit great. To help with your purchases, find the brand’s size guide for all offerings here.

SYRN

Part of the brand’s “Camp SYRN” collection (a subset of the Playful edit) that launched last month, the First Base Scoop Neck Bralette is a great lounging piece. The pull-on style features adjustable straps for a snug and comfortable fit and is made of a cotton-modal-lycra blend, so it feels good on the skin. This is definitely an item I would consider purchasing in more colors, as it’s a good everyday option for wearing whether you’re working from home or running errands.

SYRN

Definitely my favorite of the four products I tried, the Tit for Tat Triangle Bralette was supportive enough for a Pilates class but also comfy enough to pair with a T-shirt for regular wear. It’s true to size—as a 36C, I ordered a large, which fit great. While it was supportive enough for me, I could see how this might not be a perfect fit (read: not supportive enough) for someone with a larger bust. I got the basic black, but just might order this one in every color!

Overall, SYRN offers high-quality items in a variety of pieces that I could see myself repurchasing. Kudos to Sweeney for creating a brand that speaks to a variety of women—or one woman who sees herself in different lights.

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