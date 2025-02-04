Sydney Sweeney’s Unforgettable Bikini Moments Through the Years
Sydney Sweeney is one of the most popular, in-demand actresses of the moment, starring in hit shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus as well as movies such as Anyone But You, Madame Web and Immaculate. Becoming a producer in 2023 through her company Fifty-Fifty Films, the 27-year-old Washington native is a force to be reckoned with, using her talent and large following to also secure deals with big-name brands like Armani Beauty, Laneige and Samsung. She’s appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan, Variety, Vogue Hong Kong, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and more.
Becoming a household name over the years, Sweeney has established herself as a talented actress to watch, a modern-day sex symbol and a go-to source of fashion inspo for women across the globe. From her glamorous red carpet ensembles to her everyday casual looks, the Spokane, Wash. native is always at the top of our lists when it comes to celebrity style.
Here at SI Swimsuit, we’re constantly on the lookout for new swimwear items, including classic styles and trendy, bold designs. Because of this, Sydney is one of our many celeb swimsuit muses—whether she’s modeling for a new collection or snapping pics from a recent getaway, she always looks stunning. Without further ado, here are 10 of her best bikini moments over the years, as seen on her Instagram.
Sydney Sweeney radiates feminine, hot energy in Instagram swimsuit pics
Sweeney doesn’t tend to shy away when it comes to sharing life updates with her whopping 23.4 million followers (and counting!), from trips with friends to exciting brand collaborations and everything in between. Be sure to bookmark this post as you’re creating your 2025 swimwear vision board. We definitely will. As evidenced in the photos above, the Reality actress experiments with different colors and styles, inspiring us to do the same.
As for what’s next for this talented actress, she will star in and executive produce the adaptation of the best-selling novel The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, directed by Paul Feig, out this Christmas. The highly-anticipated third season of Euphoria is expected to release sometime in 2026, while Sweeney’s upcoming thriller Echo Valley from Apple Original Films is now in post-production. She’s also slated to play real-life boxer Chrissy Martin in a currently untitled biopic from director David Michôd, which she will also produce.
“Fashion is a really fun way of embracing different sides of yourself,” Sweeney dished to People Magazine while promoting her collaboration with footwear brand HEYDUDE. “Some days, I might feel very girly, some days, I might feel edgy. Others, I might feel like I want to be more laid-back. It's a way of being able to express those different sides of how I feel or who I am.”
“It's always going to change,” she added. “That's what's so amazing, especially about being a woman, is being able to embrace all the different sides of ourselves, because we are so multifaceted and there's so much going on. I can never imagine being one thing for the rest of my life.”