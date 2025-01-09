SZA Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Two-Tone Chain String Two-Piece
SZA is hitting “Snooze” on the outside world and slaying her latest tropical vacation. The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist just shared the most jaw-dropping snaps on Instagram. She showed off her hourglass figure and curves in the cutest most vibrant blue and orange set from Micas.
The 35-year-old snapped a sultry mirror selfie, displaying her toned abs, duck phone case and natural curly hair. She accessorized with tons of pendant necklaces and statement rings and opted for a wintery berry glam look including feathered brows, winged eyeliner, rosy blush and defined plum lips.
The “Nobody Gets Me Like You” singer was captured hiking through nature, running through grassy fields, climbing trees, getting muddy and more in the dazzling two-piece.
Micas Pearl Detail Halter 2-piece Bikini Set, $22 (shopmicas.com)
This set features a triangle-style top and cheeky minimalist bottoms, both pieces featuring a bright orange color with turquoise trimming and gold chain pearl details.
“Humaning,” she captioned the photo dump shared with her 22 million Instagram followers. In the second slide, a video, she sat at the front of a moving boat with miles of blue waters and a gorgeous sunset in front of her. The New Jersey native donned a chic black Dior bikini.
“paradise 😍😍😍😍,” Chlöe Bailey commented.
“everything 😍🔥😍✨❤️,” Indialove Westbrooks added.
“I love you, you’re so beautiful it hurts,” Lola Young wrote.
“no bc u deserved that vacation sm hope u cleared ur mind and thanks for the amazing work u been putting out💆🏻♂️💆🏻♂️,” Leon Killian gushed.
“If loving you is a crime, I’m turning myself in,” Alex Castillo Enamorado wrote.
“Do your thing baby girl ❤️✨,” Quazmo chimed.
SZA released her debut album Ctrl in 2017, and the project debuted at no. 3 on the US Billboard 200 and peaked at number two on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The November British Vogue cover star dropped her sophomore studio album, SOS, in 2022 and it broke several records in R&B/hip-hop and overall charts, opening with the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album in the U.S. and spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200. She released Lana, the deluxe reissued version of SOS last month,
“[Lana is] outtakes [from SOS] and new stuff, too — I added a couple of songs. It’s like a whole new project,” she shared. “It’s called ‘Lana’ — my name but, it’s the first tattoo that I ever got, when I was 13. It was 10 bucks a letter and I only had 40, so that that became my nickname for no reason. Lana is really just the B-side of SOS.”
In addition to her talent as a musical artist, SZA will make her film debut in One of Those Days, a comedy directed by Lawrence Lamont and produced by Issa Rae, in which she stars opposite Zeke Palmer. The movie releases in theaters on Friday, Jan. 17.