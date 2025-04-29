Tate McRae Is a Dance Practice Dream in Oversized Shirt and Shorts Combo on Instagram
Tate McRae is more than ready to take her Miss Possessive Tour head-on, and she let her fans know by posting a few snaps from her recent dance practice, working her stuff and looking pretty darn good while doing it!
McRae’s behind the scenes outfit included a simple yet very stylish tee and short shorts combo. The tee was from none other than Adidas, having the iconic name and logo of the brand plastered across her chest in a dark-colored font. Matching the dark font were the outlines throughout the shirt that came together to give the tee a classic jersey look.
As for her shorts, this item also followed the athletic aesthetic. They’re a pair of dark blue and black bottoms with white outlines and stripes on the sides. She rolled up the piece slightly to move around a little more freely; however, this choice also added some more style to the outfit. Lastly, this dance session attire was topped off with a pair of white sneakers and white socks, being the cherry on top for an ensemble that screamed, “Let’s get this tour started!”
The Miss Possessive Tour—which officially kicked off in Mexico City, Mexico on Mar. 18—will resume shortly, with the hiatus coming to an end once McRae heads to Lisbon, Portugal on May 7. In the meantime, as fans can see, the Canadian singer is working relentlessly to deliver shows her fans won’t ever want to forget.
Songs from her latest studio album, So Close to What, comprise most of the tour’s setlist. McRae told V Magazine that the inspiration behind some of the songs on this album was things that she was going through in her day-to-day life, while other songs she wrote after reflecting on how touring made her feel.
“Some days, I’d come off tour feeling so in my element—confident, dialed in, performing at my best. That version of me wrote a song like Signs, where I’m saying, ‘Can you just read my mind?’” The 21-year-old singer told the media outlet. “Then the next day, I’d write Nostalgia, completely diving into the most self-deprecating parts of my personality. The contrast could be as small as a Saturday versus a Sunday, but that’s just how I was feeling. I think that’s what makes an album beautiful.”
To combat some of the low days that can come with touring, McRae stated she made it her goal to find more enriching activities to do offstage. That way, she could be a more well-rounded version of herself by the year’s end.
“I realized that last year, I didn’t feel like I had grown much personally. I was busy with touring and felt foggy,” McRae responded when asked about her New Year’s resolution. “So this year, I want to change something—whether it’s being more present, picking up a new hobby or just shifting my perspective. By the end of the year, I want to feel like I’ve evolved in some way.”
Between potentially writing new songs while on her Miss Possessive Tour and finding new hobbies to do in her spare time, McRae has her hands full. But, as shown in her latest Instagram snap, she’s more than thrilled for all the chaos and beauty of touring to start.