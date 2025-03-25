Tate McRae Dazzles in Ab-Flaunting, Sequined Micro Crop Top and Matching Skirt
With her latest Instagram drop, Tate McRae is giving her followers a few fashion moments that will certainly leave them speechless. She continues to be the pop star everyone wants to watch to see what her next look is going to be, as she doesn’t hesitate to experiment with different styles.
One of the most eye-catching outfits she wore in this photo dump includes a matching black two-piece that’s just everything. The upper half features a short-sleeved sequined ultra crop top with a length that allows for her black lace bra to peek through, while the lower half features a sequined skirt that shimmers just right under the lighting. McRae wears this outfit with a stunning makeup look including shimmery eyeshadow and a nice glossy lip.
Scroll to slide 6 to see:
Another outfit that wows is her casual ensemble that’s a cute nod to Y2K fashion. This includes a forest green crop top T-shirt with the words “oui” displayed on the front in lower-case letters. She pairs this with a pair of low-rise medium-wash denim jeans and black tinted sunglasses. This was the perfect look for McRae’s night out with friends.
In addition to these photos, the “Sportscar” singer added a few snaps that detail her life as a successful musician on her world tour, Miss Possessive. The tour kicked off this month in Mexico City. Planning a major tour with so many moving parts is easier said than done, which is why McRae ensures she’s always hands-on with every aspect.
“It’s a lot of back and forth and a lot of just brain dumping,” the 21-year-old singer told Billboard. “I come with a whole bunch of mood boards and random ideas… You dream as big as you can until you get the budget, then you have to narrow it down.”
The tour pays homage to some of her favorite artists, with McRae wanting her fans to have a blend of everything she holds near and dear in her artistry. “I’m referencing rap shows, I’m referencing Kendrick [Lamar] shows, Post Malone shows, and then I want to feel like a glam pop girl. It’s finding a cool in-between,” she explained.
With over 30 shows around the world, we’re keeping our fingers crossed she’ll continue to document her jaw-dropping stage outfits on her Instagram. Take a look at a recent look she wore while performing in Argentina.