Tate McRae Exudes Glamorous Pop Star Energy in Bedazzled Barely-There String Bikini
Tate McRae’s latest Instagram drop is a masterclass in pop star energy, featuring bold fashion, fierce glam and just the right amount of attitude. The Greedy singer recently shared a carousel of pics from her time in Mexico City, blending sultry glam with laid-back cool-girl energy.
In the cover slide, a vintage camcorder-style video, the 21-year-old stunned in a crystal-studded gingham string bikini with subtle brown, blue and silver hues. The delicate, barely-there yet ultra-dazzling swimwear highlighted her toned figure and radiant, sun-kissed skin. One hand shielded her eyes from the bright sun while the other was used to snap some selfies which we can confidently say are gorgeous and likely would be internet-breaking.
In a later pic, she showed how she elevated the beach-ready swimsuit into a casual daytime outfit by layering a white ribbed tank on top and pairing it with low-rise, unbuttoned army green pants with the waistband folded down—a fashion-forward styling choice that aligns with her signature edgy, sporty aesthetic.
McRae kept the heat coming with a bold and sultry look next. Seated on a vibrant red couch, she flaunted her toned legs in a striking one-shoulder red mini dress paired with matching ruby heels. With her smoky eye makeup and a fierce gaze, the 21-year-old radiated confidence and glamor.
In another captivating clip, McRae delivered a mesmerizing concert moment in a leopard-print bodysuit. The dramatic footage captured her kneeling on the stage, illuminated by flashing lights as she belted out her opening notes—a testament to her powerful stage presence and ability to command a room.
“Mexico City ilyyyyyyyy💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 6.1 million Instagram followers on March 20.
“we saw tate in mexico now we’re planning a trip to mexico,” the official Spotify account chimed.
McRae has been making headlines over the past year for her undeniable star power, breathtaking vocals and iconic fashion moments. She previously opened up about her journey to discovering her personal style.
“Walking into this industry, you get a lot of different people telling you what kind of style you need to have and what kind of person you need to be,” the Canadian singer shared. “I remember when I was 16, all I wanted to do was wear baggy clothes and big T-shirts, and I didn’t want to experiment with anything. And then I came out to L.A. and I started dressing in hot pink dresses and very girly. And I was like, ‘This is not me. I am way more tomboy than this.’”
Over the past year, McRae has fully embraced her fashion identity, discovering that her style is all about confidence. She gravitates toward anything that makes her feel “like a badass on stage.”