Tate McRae’s Best Bikini Moments Worth Pulling Inspo From
Canadian singer Tate McRae, who debuted her first studio album in 2022, is undoubtedly one to watch. From her catchy, sultry tracks to her impressive dance moves and awesomely choreographed music videos, it’s not surprising that the 21-year-old is on her way to becoming a household name. The So You Think You Can Dance alum is constantly serving up inspiration for her global fan base—and that’s not limited to her addictive music.
As evidenced at events and on her Instagram page, McRae has a distinct fashion sense that blends sporty chic and Y2k edge. The pop star, who is gearing up to release her new album So Close To What on Feb. 21, is a total fashion icon in the making and that unsurprisingly extends to swimwear. But while she can typically be seen wearing a cropped graphic tee, oversized pants or sporty short shorts, her taste in bikinis is a bit more feminine.
She’s also worn one of SI Swimsuit’s favorite brands on more than one occasion, the Australian swimwear and beachwear shop Bydee.
From crochet and ruffles to red hot staples and animal print, here are some of McRae’s best bikini moments over the years that should totally be placed on your 2025 swimwear vision board.
A classic blue two-piece for “It’s Ok I’m Ok” promo
A red hot cowboy moment
Brown is definitely one of her colors
Serving legs for days in all white
A figure flaunting white bikini
You can’t go wrong with sexy zebra print
Serving up multiple aesthetics throughout her bikini shares, McRae proves that you don’t have to choose just one style to follow.
For McRae’s music video for her single “Sports Car,” she stepped out of her comfort zone to experiment more with her style, wearing a long list of bold looks including archival designer pieces. Her stylist for the video, Brett Alan Nelson, called the transformation a focus on “Tate, the supermodel,” allowing audiences to see her in a new light.
“There was so much discomfort with this video,” McRae told Vogue. “I wore wigs for the first time, which was a risk for me because I’ve always had my hair and my look. But [director] Bardia [Zeinali] and Brett, for this video, pushed me in a scary direction. I think I got to show so many characters that I didn’t even know existed.”
As her career as a musician evolves, we have no doubt her fashion choices will too. We’ll be keeping a close watch to see what she wears next, from dresses to swimwear and everything in between.