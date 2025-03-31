Tate McRae Turned a Soccer Jersey Into the Cutest Corset Top for Colombia Tour Stop
Getting creative with your wardrobe is a total must when performing on a global stage. Tate McRae proved she certainly thinks outside of the box as the singer transformed a classic jersey into a major style moment.
McRae took to Instagram to post several snaps of one of the outfits she wore during her time in Bogotá, Colombia last week. The look consisted of a corset top and mini shorts, both in the same color and style as the country’s beloved national soccer team. She paired the sporty yet stylish ensemble with a pair of black knee-high boots, the perfect choice of contrast to break up the bright colors.
Seeing McRae perform in front of thousands on their country’s stage while she happily sported their team, it’s safe to say that Colombia received a pretty awesome treat during her stop there on March 27.
“Our queen 💛💛💛💛,” a comment on her post reads.
“Bronzed goddess, Tate McATE ❤️,” the Sephora Instagram account wrote.
“that girllllllllll🥵😮💨,” added another.
Keeping the momentum going, McRae‘s next stop was in São Paulo, Brazil on March 29, giving yet another great performance. There, she brought back the curve-hugging top and mini shorts look—but reimagined.
In São Paulo, the “Purple lace bra” singer donned a fiery red leopard print matching top and bottom. Specks of glitter could be found all throughout the outfit, giving the garments a shine that matched her shiny silver inner-eye eyeshadow look. Continuing with the silver, McRae wore silver hoop earrings and brought back those great black boots.
Serving up back-to-back stunning looks is a feat that McRae pulled off flawlessly, leaving fans more than ready to see what other outfits this star has up her sleeve for future shows.
McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour has her traveling the world while performing her most popular songs in front of her ever-growing fanbase. Next up, she will head to Lisbon, Portugal in May to kick off the European leg. She’ll then perform at various locations like Vienna, Austria and Manchester, Great Britain and will continue to tour until November, with dates in the United States starting in August.
With all these shows on the way, even more jaw-dropping outfits are definitely in store. That’s why it’s always a good idea to follow McRae on social media to keep tabs on her every stage look.