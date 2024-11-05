Taylor Swift’s Knee-High Boots, Leather Jacket Make for One of Her Best Chiefs Game Looks Yet
Taylor Swift has officially wrapped up her U.S. tour dates of The Eras Tour and during her time off she made sure to stop by Arrowhead Stadium for some Monday Night Football on Nov. 4 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All eyes were on the songstress as she arrived to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, and her outfit of choice certainly did not disappoint. Opting to go all black this game, Swift looked like a fashion icon in one of our favorite Chiefs game-day looks yet.
The 34-year-old looked edgy wearing a black ribbed shirt, high-waisted black denim short-shorts and an awesome black leather Chiefs jacket with red and yellow on the sleeves. Her statement piece of the look were her Christian Louboutin black knee-high heeled boots, which, according to People, cost $2,195. She completed the look with a small black bag, a thick gold necklace and small gold hoop earrings. Swift wore her hair down and wavy and as always, rocked her signature makeup look—a cat eye and red lips.
Looking for a less expensive dupe of Swift’s killer shoes? Check out the Lasso Brown Distressed boots, $189.95 (stevemadden.com), the Wild West Thigh High boots, $398 (freepeople.com) and the Ryatt Boots, $260 (dolcevita.com). Or, you could always go for the original, the Santia Botta boot (christianlouboutin.com).
Arrowhead Stadium has practically become a runway for Swift as she debuts a buzz-worthy new outfit each time she pays the venue a visit. The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer was last spotted at the stadium on Oct. 7 when the Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints—and won 26-13—where she wore the memorable plaid dress and knee-high black leather boots. It was a look to beat, but tonight’s ‘fit is definitely a contender!
During tonight’s game, Swift sat with her mom Andrea and Kelce’s mom Donna to cheer on the tight end. Photos and videos of the trio showed them exclaiming at the game as they intently watched each play. The Grammy Award winner is clearly enjoying her much-needed time off, but she'll be back to work soon enough, with the final leg of her tour kicking off on Thursday, Nov. 14. She'll travel to Canada for the remaining dates and will complete The Eras Tour on Dec. 8 in BC Place, Vancouver.
This past weekend, Kelce showed up for Swift when attending her concert at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 2. In a TikTok video shared by a fan, the 35-year-old NFL star could be seen dancing alongside Swift’s mom, making for a super sweet capture. At the end of the night, the couple was spotted leaving the stadium together.