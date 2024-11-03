8 Sweetest Photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Throughout Their Relationship
When it comes to celebrity couples, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have got to be one of the most beloved. No, they haven’t been together for a decade-plus like other popular celeb pairings, but their fans are incredibly dedicated and find the two to be a perfect match. It would be an understatement to say that Swifties are thrilled their favorite singer has found a great partner, and I’m sure Kelce’s fanbase feels the same about him finding love. The Grammy Award winner and NFL star have been linked since last summer, and when Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in Sept. 2023, we knew for sure that things were getting real.
Fast forward over a year later and Swift has attended a long list of Chiefs games—including Super Bowl LVIII in February—and the couple has shared adorable sentiments about one another on multiple occasions. Though Swift has been pretty private about her love life in recent years, she hasn’t shied away from showing her love for Kelce, something that fans are so excited to see. So in the name of seeing their love, let’s look back at eight of their sweetest photos over the course of their relationship so far.
Though Swift began attending Chiefs games back in Sept. 2023, it wasn’t until a New York City outing for the pair in October of that year that we got one of our first paparazzi shots of the two together. In the photo above, their romance was still new and they looked so happy to be side by side. Holding hands and smiling, the duo walked down the street. Stylish as ever, Swift wore a black sheer long-sleeved top with pink and purple flowers and green accents. She completed her look with a leather miniskirt and lace-up boots. Kelce looked cool and comfortable in a beige jacket and pants, with a black t-shirt underneath.
This date followed another N.Y. spotting when the two were photographed together on their way to a Saturday Night Live afterparty.
As Swift continued attending Chiefs games, Kelce’s team kept on—for the most part, at least—winning. Of course, they made it all the way to the Super Bowl for the 2023-2024 season, and the shot of the cute couple above sees them celebrating that news. The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 for the AFC Championship Game, which took place on Jan. 28, 2024. They say a photo is worth a thousand words and in this case, I certainly agree. Swift looking up at her boyfriend so excitedly depicts the mood that night. As always, the “Fortnight” singer rocked red to support the Chiefs.
And, of course, Swift and Kelce nearly broke the internet when celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win this February. After a close game, Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22, and Swift promptly showed up on the field after the final buzzer to show some PDA with her man. There were so many great photos of the pair that night, but we love the shot above best, showing the couple kissing in a sweet embrace. Swift went out in style that night in Las Vegas, wearing a black corset top and black high-waisted jeans with slits on the thighs. What a momentous snapshot of the couple!
And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, it did! Months after the NFL season wrapped, Swift and Kelce proved they were still going strong in June, with the songstress continuing her record-breaking Eras Tour. During one stop at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Swift delivered something so shockingly perfect—an invitation for Kelce to come on stage and perform with her. During the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Kelce filled in for one of the dancers, making for an unforgettable moment that still makes their fans giddy. The video is better than a photo, but we absolutely love seeing the two smiling ear to ear in the shot above.
And just like that, another NFL season began again this fall, and of course, Swift has attended multiple games already. For their first game of the season, the Chiefs played the Ravens where they won 27-20, and one might say Swift was a good luck charm for the team. Still enjoying the summer weather, the Pennsylvania native rocked an awesome all-denim look, matching a corset top with high-waisted shorts. In the first shot above (yes, this is a two-fer!) Swift shows love for her beau with a kiss on the cheek as Kelce flashes a big smile, while the second shows them posing picture-perfect.
Kelce’s unique button-down shirt, which starts off white but fades into a tan color, was questioned by social media users that night, but hey, you can’t deny these two look great together.
Days into the current NFL season, Swift and Kelce had some much-needed R&R when attending the US Open final in New York City. The pair hung out with Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes, and based on the photos and videos, we could tell they were having a blast. Sipping on the signature US Open drink, the Honey Deuce, all eyes were on Swift as she sweetly danced, goofed off and showed some PDA with Kelce. The shot above sees the pair all cuddly, smiling from ear to ear. For their looks, Swift wore a red checkered print dress, stylish sunglasses and small gold hoops, while Kelce stood out in a white Gucci cardigan with matching shorts and a bucket hat.
Swift dressed to impress (per usual!) when attending the Chiefs game on Oct. 7, where Kelce's team faced off against the New Orleans Saints and won 26-13. Rocking a plaid mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves, Swift completed her look with knee-high black leather boots with a block heel. That night, the couple went out for drinks and posed together as seen in the shot above, looking happy as can be. Fans were obsessed with their looks that evening, and we loved to see their sweet smiles.
Last but certainly not least, Swift and Kelce were the talk of the town in New York City again, this time stepping out for a double date with pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Oct. 11. While walking to a restaurant, the couple held hands and sported their fashion statements of the week—Swift in a black and beige corset top, a black leather skater skirt and a trench coat, and Kelce in a short-sleeved blue button-down with white silhouettes and blue trousers. Though being photographed by paparazzi, the two are still always all smiles when they're together.
As their romance continues, we can’t wait to see more shots of Swift and Kelce together. Whether they’re at a football stadium or walking down the city streets, we love to see them thriving as a couple.