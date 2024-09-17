Tennis Pro Genie Bouchard Is Pretty in Pink in Floral Embroidered Midi Dress
Genie Bouchard is manifesting an endless summer. The professional tennis player looked absolutely radiant and stunning in her latest Instagram post. She donned the most beautiful bright pink midi dress from Rebecca Vallance as she posed in front of a lush green manicured garden and vintage architecture. Bouchard showed off her slim figure and passion for fashion as she served a soft smile for the camera—reminding everyone that she is, after all, a two-time SI Swimsuit model.
Bouchard paired the feminine, sophisticated Barbiecore dress with layered chunky gold hoop earrings, dainty bracelets and a few rings, as well as a glamorous lilac crocodile leather purse from Balenciaga.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Rebecca Vallance Maribella Lace Corset Dress, $650 (mytheresa.com)
The designer number featured puffy sheer sleeves, a textured three-dimensional underbust corseted bodice and a stunning, intricate red floral embroidered print all over.
The Canadian athlete opted for a glowy rosy glam look, including feathered brows, wispy lashes, peachy blush, a luminous base and a glossy mauve lip. The 30-year-old’s long blonde locks were smooth and straight for the most part, with slight waves through her money pieces, which she tucked behind her ears for some pics.
“never ending summer 🌸,” the New Balance ambassador captioned the carousel that she shared with her 2.3 million followers on Sept. 16. She tagged her location as Montreal, Quebec.
“Cutiee,” Hannah Berner commented.
“Love this fit,” Dylan Farella added.
“A dress fit for a Princess 💫💫💫,” Benoît Tremblay chimed.