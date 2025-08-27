The Swimwear We’d Style Taylor Swift in for Her Honeymoon
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially headed for the altar, as the “Fortnight” singer and NFL star together announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram yesterday. The pair’s joint social media post has racked up more than 12.5 million likes, and the internet can’t stop talking about Swift’s stunning engagement ring. Since we’re just as enamored with the sweethearts as every other Swiftie, we quickly got to thinking: what will Swift wear on her honeymoon with her new hubby?
Regardless of when the Grammy Award-winning singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end tie the knot (we predict sometime outside of the NFL regular season, right?), the nuptials will surely be the most popular wedding since Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot in 2011. As for their honeymoon location, we’re predicting somewhere tropical, where Swift and Kelce can sink their toes in the sand, enjoy a well-deserved respite from the spotlight and revel in their newlywed bliss. Regardless of location, here are three different suggestions for Swift’s beachside honeymoon ensembles, courtesy of SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
A ode to Swift’s “Lover”
Ruffle Top, $89 and Ruffle Delilah Bottom, $79 (weworewhat.com)
Nothing screams “bridal” quite like white ruffles, and this balconette-style top offers support up top, while the bottoms offer cheeky coverage—the perfect bikini for a honeymoon.
Exclusive Cassis Beaded Heart Necklace, $285 (modaoperandi.com)
Swift is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve, but this oversized stone beaded necklace is the perfect on-theme accessory.
2025 Draft Chrome White 59FIFTY A-Frame Fitted, $49.99 (neweracap.com)
Since she’s constantly repping her beau’s team in the stands at NFL games, we imagine the Swift-Kelce honeymoon will be no different.
Raffia Isla Bag, $196 (jennikayne.com)
The perfect catch-all beach bag for toting everything from SPF to a marriage license.
“White Horse”-inspired
June One-Piece Swimsuit, $168 (modaoperandi.com)
A fairytale wedding celebration calls for white, as does the honeymoon attire. The ruched scoop neck top of this one-piece features the cutest bow detail, which we think Swift would approve of.
The Silk Bias Pant, $385 (commesi.com)
These laid-back silk pants can be thrown on over the swimsuit as a casual cover-up, as well as dressed up for an evening excursion.
Packable Straw Fedora, $287 (janessaleone.com)
Fitting of the bridal aesthetic? Check. Helpful when dodging pesky paparazzi? Also check.
Prize Earrings, $90 (revolve.com)
While the real prize is no doubt winning each other’s hearts, these gold-plated earrings would certainly accent Swift’s bridal vibe nicely.
Flat Sandals With Pearlescent Pieces, $79.90 (zara.com)
Flats are a girl’s best friend while on a beach vacation, and these are more than appropriate for brides.
Swift’s “Wildest (Fashion) Dreams”
Shell Bikini Set, €230,00 (leslieamon.com)
We imagine the detail-oriented singer would adore the shell motif on this stringy white bikini set.
Camille Dress, €350,00 (leslieamon.com)
This black-and-white lace dress is sheer, sexy and perfect for the occasion.
Ives Sandal, $130 (revolve.com)
Simple leather sandals with a cushioned sole are a must when relaxing in the sand before heading to a beachfront dinner.
Outta Love, $75 (revolve.com)
These trendy, round sunglasses will not only protect Swift’s eyes from the sun, but perhaps also help her go incognito while celebrating alongside Kelce.