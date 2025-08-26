Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement With Sweetest Message
It’s a special day to be a Swiftie, as Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on social media today. The Grammy Award-winning artist and Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating about two years ago, and their relationship has been highly publicized ever since—including, of course, this next big step.
Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, shared the exciting news via a joint post on Instagram, captioning the series of engagement photos, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” The singer also took to her Instagram story to share the post with her song “So High School” playing. Fans will recognize the sweet track, written about Kelce, from her album Tortured Poets Department.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged
While the beloved celebrity couple has turned off the comments on the post, that hasn’t stopped social media from reacting—fans, friends and fellow celebrities included. In addition to the news that they've taken the next big step, people also can’t stop talking about that massive, impressive ring.
Brittany Mahomes pens sweet message
One of the many to celebrate the happy news is Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has grown close to the couple over the past two years. Reposting the announcement to her own Instagram story, the SI Swimsuit model, 29, penned:
“Two of the most genuine people to meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two [pouting emoji] [white heart emoji.”
Brittany Mahomes, who is a former soccer pro and current co-owner of the Kansas City Current, married Patrick Mahomes back in 2022, and the pair share three children: Sterling Skye, Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III and Golden Raye Mahomes. Their youngest baby girl was born in January of this year.
Swift and Kelce began sparking dating rumors in the summer of 2023, and they made things all but official when the singer attended a Chiefs game on Sept. 24 of that year at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Kelce’s mom Donna. And, of course, it didn’t take long for Swift to become friends with Mahomes, with the two ladies often seen cheering in their seats during the NFL season and out for dinners in New York City.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have also gone on multiple double dates with Swift and Kelce, solidifying their bond as a group.
Ahead of the NFL season officially beginning, this is the greatest news for fans of both sports and pop culture. There’s no doubt the anticipation for Swift’s first Chiefs game of the season has skyrocketed—especially to see what she’ll wear to complement her brand-new ring—and we know Mahomes will be right by her side.