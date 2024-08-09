Swimsuit

This Chocolate Brown One-Piece Hunter McGrady Wore in Mexico Is on Sale

Shop the SKIMS suit here while it’s available at a discounted price.

Cara O’Bleness

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

While we love a good bikini here at SI Swimsuit, is there anything better than a swimwear wardrobe packed with staple one-pieces? Summer is still in swing, and that means it’s time to stock up on a few essentials that will take you from one season to the next in style.

For chic, timeless inspiration, look to 2024 cover model Hunter McGrady’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Mexico. The brand legend was captured by Yu Tsai in Quintana Roo, where she was styled in a number of timeless neutrals and trendy animal prints on set. And one of our very favorite pieces is currently on sale—shop it at a discounted price below.

Signature Swim Scoop Neck One Piece in “Cocoa,” $44 (skims.com)

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Skims/ Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION/ Necklace provided by New York Vintage. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This classic one-piece features adjustable straps in back for a custom fit and offers medium bum coverage. It’s available in two classic shades, including brown and black, as well as a selection of limited-edition, seasonal hues. We particularly adore how the SI Swimsuit fashion team styled the suit, with a chunky gold necklace and funky bracelets to jazz up an otherwise simplistic base.

When she walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week in June, McGrady also donned two other SKIMS one-piece swimsuits. One was a shiny black cut-out monokini, while the other was a red hot zip-up option. Shop both bold and beautiful looks here.

