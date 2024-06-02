Swimsuit

SI Swim Cover Girl Hunter McGrady Slays Miami Swim Week Runway in Bold One-Pieces

The brand legend took this year’s catwalk in the best swimwear styles.

Cara O’Bleness

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady / John Parra/Getty Images

Hunter McGrady, one of this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue cover stars, walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1, wearing two strappy swimwear looks by SKIMS.

The 31-year-old California native landed on the cover of this year’s magazine not once, but twice. Her beachside photo shoot in Mexico earned her a solo cover spot, while she was also featured on a front page that included fellow brand legends, following a group feature in Hollywood, Fla. McGrady, a proud mom of two, body positivity activist and podcast host, first posed for the franchise in 2017, when she was photographed in nothing but bodypaint. She has been featured in six different years of the SI Swimsuit Issue.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Shop Hunter McGrady’s Miami Swim Week runway looks

SKIMS Knotted One-Shoulder Monokini, $118 (skims.com)

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady / John Parra/Getty Images

SKIMS Zip-Front Sleeveless One-Piece, $94 (skims.com)

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady / John Parra/Getty Images

View Hunter McGrady’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.

SI Swimsuit’s festivities for Miami Swim Week kicked off yesterday, when models and staff enjoyed an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. During the day, brand stars attended a poolside SI Swimsuit event, in which they donned their best one-pieces and bikinis to experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. Friday evening, models were treated to a VIP welcome dinner and after-party event.

Prior to this evening’s runway show, SI Swimsuit stars broke a sweat bright and early alongside four-time brand star Katie Austin, who led a workout with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and more beauty treatments, models ran through rehearsals for the runway show before being escorted into hair and makeup for glam time. Ahead of the catwalk, they walked the red carpet in their best outfits, where they chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.

Miami Swim Week is an annual event that allows designers to showcase the hottest, trendiest styles in swimwear. In addition to the runway shows, attendees get a front-row seat to various industry events, access to VIP parties and more.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.