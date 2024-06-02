SI Swim Cover Girl Hunter McGrady Slays Miami Swim Week Runway in Bold One-Pieces
Hunter McGrady, one of this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue cover stars, walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1, wearing two strappy swimwear looks by SKIMS.
The 31-year-old California native landed on the cover of this year’s magazine not once, but twice. Her beachside photo shoot in Mexico earned her a solo cover spot, while she was also featured on a front page that included fellow brand legends, following a group feature in Hollywood, Fla. McGrady, a proud mom of two, body positivity activist and podcast host, first posed for the franchise in 2017, when she was photographed in nothing but bodypaint. She has been featured in six different years of the SI Swimsuit Issue.
SI Swimsuit’s festivities for Miami Swim Week kicked off yesterday, when models and staff enjoyed an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. During the day, brand stars attended a poolside SI Swimsuit event, in which they donned their best one-pieces and bikinis to experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. Friday evening, models were treated to a VIP welcome dinner and after-party event.
Prior to this evening’s runway show, SI Swimsuit stars broke a sweat bright and early alongside four-time brand star Katie Austin, who led a workout with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and more beauty treatments, models ran through rehearsals for the runway show before being escorted into hair and makeup for glam time. Ahead of the catwalk, they walked the red carpet in their best outfits, where they chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.
Miami Swim Week is an annual event that allows designers to showcase the hottest, trendiest styles in swimwear. In addition to the runway shows, attendees get a front-row seat to various industry events, access to VIP parties and more.