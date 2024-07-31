This Hunter McGrady-Approved Rhinestone Cover-Up Is on Sale for 50% Off
SI Swimsuit cover model Hunter McGrady knows how to style a beach-ready look like no other. After all, it comes with the territory of being a brand legend.
The 31-year-old mom of two proved just as much with a new Instagram reel, in which she styled a SKIMS rhinestone cover-up over a basic black two-piece. “BRB wearing this to dinner and calling it a true cover up 🙈,” McGrady wrote in her caption.
The best part? This SI Swimsuit model-approved pick is available in three colors and is currently on sale for about 50% off. Shop it below and get ready to dazzle the next time you hit the beach.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Rhinestone Cover-Up Tank Long Dress, $50 (skims.com)
Available in cinnamon, smoke and onyx, this delicate scoop neck cover-up features rhinestone-embedded netting throughout and looks great overtop just about any one-piece or bikini.
McGrady first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2017, when she traveled to Anguilla. The podcast cohost returned to the fold each year through 2020, then after a few years away, made a triumphant return again in ’22 and ’24. Upon landing both a solo and group cover of this year’s 60th anniversary issue, McGrady sweetly dedicated the former to fellow women.
“To the women who have never seen themselves reflected in the world around them, who have been told they are not enough, and yet persist tirelessly—this is for you,” McGrady wrote on Instagram. “To those who harbor dreams deemed too ambitious, and to those who pour their hearts into everything they do, your strength is an inspiration. To the mothers who hesitate to embrace boldness, wear the swimsuit, or love themselves in their evolving forms, know that your courage is a beacon. To every woman who aspires to have it all, remember that each victory is a victory for us all, and a collective step forward. Here’s to us, ladies.”