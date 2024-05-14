Hunter McGrady Sweetly Dedicates SI Swimsuit Cover to Fellow Women
By now, you’ve likely heard the exciting news that Hunter McGrady landed on the cover of the 2024 SI Swmsuit Issue. The now six-time brand star traveled to Mexico for her photo shoot, and was also captured at the group legends feature in Hollywood, Fla., both captured by visual artist Yu Tsai.
Following this morning’s thrilling announcement, the 31-year-old mom and model took to Instagram to share her gratitude over a moment that she noted “will forever be one of my greatest.” Additionally, McGrady thanked the women before her who have paved the way before dedicating her cover to any woman who has ever felt less than.
“To the women who have never seen themselves reflected in the world around them, who have been told they are not enough, and yet persist tirelessly—this is for you,” McGrady stated. “To those who harbor dreams deemed too ambitious, and to those who pour their hearts into everything they do, your strength is an inspiration. To the mothers who hesitate to embrace boldness, wear the swimsuit, or love themselves in their evolving forms, know that your courage is a beacon. To every woman who aspires to have it all, remember that each victory is a victory for us all, and a collective step forward. Here’s to us, ladies.”
Her comments section was quickly flooded with praise from friends, fellow models and followers.
“I AM LITERALLY SCREAMING FOR YOU!!! You know I’m a huge fan girl of yours since the moment we met,” 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl Jasmine Sanders gushed. “Baby this is your moment!!! Eeeeee!!!! I’m on the edge of my seat!!”
“Sister ❤️ I am overwhelmed with pride and joy for you and for this moment,” sibling Michaela McGrady noted. “I know how hard you have worked for this and how much this means to you. You have been an inspiration to thousands and to have this time to shine is so hard earned. Forever an icon, forever a legend, forever my hero ❤️.”