This Trendy Bathing Suit Is Beloved by SI Swimsuit Models Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader
We’ve been saying it for weeks: double layer bikinis are the way to go. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Simply look to the swim style of current and past SI Swimsuit models.
This summer, as we’ve been scoping out the swimwear scene for the best and brightest seasonal trends, we have been struck by the popularity of the double layer style. Former brand models Sofia Resing and Bar Refaeli were just two of the fashionable inspirations to sport the trending two-piece over the past few months.
The pair were taking a page out of the 2023 SI Swimsuit style book when they embraced the chic look. For the brand, 2023 was the year of the double layer bikini. The style was sported by cover girl Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek for their photo shoots in the Dominican Republic.
Though they opted for different colors, both models sported the exact same style from SAME, a swimwear brand based out of Los Angeles, Calif. While Nader opted for a contrasting bright pink and blue pick, Kostek’s was a touch more monochromatic: a vibrant solid blue underwire top over a complementary pinstripe blue halter neck style.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
SAME Double Layer Top, $120 and Double Layer Bottom, $100 (samelosangeles.com)
The model’s matching set featured a halter neck, underwire top and a tie-side bottom with minimal coverage.
We’re making it known now: double layer is the swimwear look of the season. But if you find it’s not your thing, SAME has several other chic styles—check them out.