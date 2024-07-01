This Trendy Sage String Set Olivia Dunne Wore in Portugal Is on Sale Now
SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Dunne has wowed the brand with her stunning beauty, posing skills and vibrant energy on set. The elite gymnast, who helped the Tigers secure LSU’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title earlier this year, made her debut with the franchise last year. She posed on the serene beaches of Puerto Rico for the 2023 issue, and returned to the fold this year, reuniting with photographer Ben Watts in the marvelous landscapes and vineyards of Porto and the North, Portugal.
While on location in the European paradise, the New Jersey native proved she’s ahead of the trends and donned the cutest bikini in a pastel green hue from Selina Rae Swimwear. Grab the suit now, while it’s half-off for a limited time only, at Selinarae.com.
The Kelley Top Sage, $36 and The Rona Bottoms Sage, $36 (selinarae.com)
“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal,” The Livvy Fund creator said while on location. “Ever since my last SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world. I announced at the ESPYs, I worked with new magazine brands, and it’s just been really cool. All the [SI Swimsuit] girls welcomed me with open arms—I consider them my SI family now. Everyone is just so friendly, and we just have a blast on set.”
The 21-year-old, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, is also a social media sensation. The content creator has racked up a following of 8 million on TikTok and 5.2 million on Instagram.