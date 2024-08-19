This White Studded One-Piece From Jasmine Sanders’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Is on Sale Now
If our experience on the SI Swimsuit set over the years has taught us anything, it’s that white swimwear is always in style. Sure, the bright hue is guaranteed to turn heads, but our love for a good white swimsuit extends even beyond that.
What we love about white swimwear lies in its classic simplicity. While the popularity of patterns ebbs and flows, a good white solid or print will always be in style. When we look back at brand photo shoots from the 1990s (or even before), we find ourselves most caught up with the classic white swimwear selects—it just never loses its pull.
That’s why, of all of the stunning swimsuits that Jasmine Sanders wore during her 2023 brand photo shoot in Puerto Rico, a simple white one-piece was easily our favorite. The strapless number came from Adriana Degreas, a line of luxury swimwear made in Brazil. Sure, the bright patterns and vibrant prints that made up her photo shoot wardrobe were eye-catching, too. But the bright white simply couldn’t be beat.
Adriana Degreas Solid Carre Vintage Strapless Swimsuit, $240 (adrianadegreas.com)
Beyond the classic white color and the shimmery finish, the silver studs, scalloped neckline and flattering ribbing are what make this swimsuit really glamorous—and unique. The pick features a strapless fit and moderate coverage in back.
Sanders isn’t the only one who has, in recent years, proven the beauty of white swimwear. Canadian model Kate Love, too, has been making the case for the style. So, don’t take our word for it—take your cues from an ever well-dressed pair of SI Swimsuit models.