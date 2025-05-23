Toni Breidinger Reveals Her Favorite SI Swim Debut Look, and We Couldn’t Agree More
For her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, Toni Breidinger stunned in a lineup of bold, glamorous looks—but when asked which swimsuit stood out most, the race car driver didn’t hesitate.
“I wore this black one-piece that was kind of like, almost shiny, leathery looking,” she shared on the red carpet ahead of the magazine’s launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. “I thought that was sick, especially in the water.”
The sleek, high-neck suit—a yet-to-be-released style from Luna B’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection—was a perfect match for Breidinger’s athleticism and edge. Called the Penelope One Piece, the suit featured wide straps, side cut-outs and a structured silhouette that nodded to both performance and polish. Photographed by Ben Horton on the beaches of The Boca Raton, the look’s slick finish glistened under the sun, channeling a subtle leather-inspired aesthetic that felt equal parts fierce and fashion-forward.
It’s no surprise Breidinger gravitated toward such a commanding look. Off the track, the 25-year-old is known for breaking barriers—not just as the first Arab-American woman to compete in a NASCAR national series, but also as a fashion standout with major campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, Free People and GAP.
Since beginning her racing career at age 9 at Sonoma Raceway, she’s earned a podium finish in the ARCA Menards Series, 27 top-10 results and five top-five finishes—the most by any female driver in series history. Her 15th-place finish in her 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway was the highest-ever for a woman in her first race. In 2024, she capped off the season with a career-best fourth-place overall finish in the ARCA standings.
Now, Breidinger is climbing the racing ranks in style. This year, she’s hitting the track in a custom green-and-white firesuit designed in collaboration with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, which she’ll wear throughout the 2025 ARCA and NASCAR seasons.
From the racetrack to the shore, she brought the same intensity and grounded mindset that’s helped her thrive in one of the world’s most demanding sports. “Honestly, I feel like I had a little bit of imposter syndrome,” she said of joining this year’s class of models and athletes who starred in the magazine. “Everyone’s so amazing. I couldn’t think of a better group to be part of.”
With so many stunning images in the final Boca Raton gallery, even her mom couldn’t choose just one. “She was sending me screenshots,” Breidinger shared with a laugh. “She’s like, ‘This one’s my favorite’ [and] sent me like every single one. I was like, ‘Thanks, Mom, thank you.’”