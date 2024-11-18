Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger is breaking barriers making a name as one of the most exciting female drivers in motorsports. The California native started racing at the age of 9 with go-kart racing, which led to her transitioning to open-wheel racing and eventually stock car racing. She made her NASCAR debut in 2021, becoming the first Arab female driver to compete in NASCAR. Two years later, Breidinger set a record for being the first female to compete in two NASCAR races in one day: the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In 2024, the athlete finished fourth in the 2024 ARCA Menards Series championship, and is the female race car driver with the most Top 10 finishes with 23.
Off the race track, Breidinger is a model who has worked with notable brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Gap and Free People. She has also graced the pages of major publications like Marie Claire, Shape, Glamour and GQ, and is the most-followed NASCAR driver on Instagram. Breidinger makes her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.