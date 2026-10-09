How to Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Autumn With Ease

Autumn is an incredible time of year for fashion, but it can also be a frustrating one. In many parts of the country, it may be cool in the morning, but by the afternoon, the sun is shining and you find yourself needing to shed a layer of outerwear. The summer-to-fall transition can be tough, wardrobe-wise, but don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

In order to help you dress for the fluctuating weather that is the fall season, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth have put together the ultimate shoppable edit for transitional dressing between summer and fall. It’s all about layers, seasonal hues and textures, and below, you’ll find three curated looks that feature plenty of sweaters, jackets, cool accessories and some seriously great fall footwear.

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Elevated basics

A crisp white tee worn under a cozy zip-up mock-neck sweater is perfect for the season, while shiny black loafers are super trendy. Denim and all black accessories round out the look.

Elevated basics | Cou Cou Intimates, COS, Jimmy Fairly, Maison Essentiele, EB Denim and Revolve

Upscale elegance

A white cashmere top is a wardrobe staple, and we adore these drawstring wide-leg jeans for the fall season. Plus, when the temperatures dip, this belted jacket will really tie your look together.

Upscale fall outfit | Mytheresa, Saks Fifth Avenue, Intimissimi, Revolve and Tony Bianco

Casual and sporty

Whether you’re running errands or heading to the weekend farmers market, this outfit is a low-effort way of looking put together. While the jacket is a great layering piece for fall, the bandana-print tote brings a fun energy to this outfit.

Casual and sporty outfit | Cou Cou Intimates, J.Crew, Sporty and Rich, Ray-Ban, Net-a-Porter and Mansur Gavriel

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