Trend Alert: Padma Lakshmi Rocks String Leopard Print Two-Piece in Miami
Padma Lakshmi is hopping on the animal print trend and turning up the heat on the beaches of Miami. The culinary personality, who is best known as the former host of Emmy Award-winning series Top Chef, and the host and executive producer of Hulu’s Taste the Nation has our jaws on the floor after her latest Instagram post. The 53-year-old, who practically broke the internet with her appearance in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue following hear breathtaking, Mother Nature-inspired photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Dominica, recently stunned in a leopard-print two-piece.
Lakshmi showed off her toned figure, curves and modeling skills in a short video as she posed on a balcony in the halter-neck string top and low-rise tie-side bottoms. The New York Times best-selling author opted for a bare-faced look and flipped her medium-length, naturally wavy dark locks around.
The New York City resident accessorized with tinted aviators, tons of gold bangles, a gold pendant chain and another chic charm necklace.
“Summer is summer-ing ☀️,” the mom of one captioned a carousel shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.
“And Padma is Padma-ing💥,” one fan cleverly chimed in the comments.
The content creator and activist recently launched a collaborative collection with lingerie brand Bare Necessities
“I always saw [intimate-wear] as a beautiful sign of private femininity. I come from an Orthodox South Indian family and lingerie always was very private. So, being led into that world felt very grown up,” she shared. “I think society is mired by stereotypes and morality imposed on women that are double standards — and are expired. Women are living fuller lives and are completely independent. Nobody ever pointed fingers at me for wearing sexy things, but once in a while someone asks why I exploit myself that way.”