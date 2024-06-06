Padma Lakshmi and Bare Necessities Partner for Brand-New Capsule Collection
Bare Necessities just launched the brand’s first collaboration with none other than Emmy Award winner and best-selling author Padma Lakshmi. The lingerie brand’s Padma X Bare Necessities line dropped today, June 6, and is “dedicated to empowering women at every stage of life.”
The collection, ranging from $12 to $138, features cool, edgy, sexy and supportive bras with band sizes 32 to 38 and cups C to G. Additionally, underwear and loungewear is available in clothing sizes S to XXL and swimwear in sizes 6 to 16. Each piece was infused with Lakshmi’s personal style and insight and blended with the brand’s high-quality craftsmanship.
“Lingerie is such a personal, intimate part of one’s wardrobe, and I’ve certainly gathered a lot of ideas for how I’d build a collection over the years. I’ve modeled a lot of lingerie in my career, and I’m very particular about what works and what doesn’t work. When Bare Necessities approached me with the idea, I thought this would be a fun, creative challenge,” the 2023 SI Swimsuit model said in a press release. “I wanted a nice mix of everyday staples, as well as a couple of pieces that felt a little dressier and sexy.”
The 53-year-old added that though the line features items that work for everyone, she wanted to focus on creating pieces for women with a larger bust size and encourage women of all ages and sizes to feel sexy and feminine. Lingerie isn’t just for the “20-somethings with perfect bodies” she noted, and hopes that women will confidently rock pieces from her collection both in and out of the bedroom.
Below are some of our favorite pieces from the Padma X Bare Necessities collection. Shop the full drop at barenecessities.com.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Femme Zip-Front Rashguard One-Piece, $128 (barenecessities.com)
“One of my favorite pieces is the zip-up rashguard with the mesh panels. When you’re going to the beach, you have to put on sunblock, but it’s such a pain, especially if you’re a mom or you have a lot to do,” Lakshmi said. “This bathing suit is one-piece, with long sleeves for more coverage. It’s a very utilitarian suit that also looks sporty, sexy and chic in a Bond Girl way, but without being too revealing. If you wanted to be more modest, it would be a good thing to wear. I’d zip it up when I was on the beach and, that way, I wouldn’t get too much sun except on my legs—one less [thing] to worry about.”
Calais Lace Front-Close Plunge Bra, $68 and Calais Lace Cheeky Underwear, $20 in Magenta (barenecessities.com)
This ultra-flattering and supportive hot pink set will make you feel incredible.
Snakeskin Bustier, $88 (barenecessities.com)
Pair this cute bustier with jeans for a night out, or layer it under a button-down shirt for an internal confidence boost.