We Can’t Stop Thinking About the Super Daring String Dress Tyla Wore at the Billboard Women in Music Event
Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla continues to keep her feet on the pedal as traverses through the world of fashion stunningly. This can be seen in the daring ensemble she wore on the red carpet of the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in Inglewood, Calif. on March 29.
Leaving little to the imagination, Tyla donned a black string dress that started at the top of her neck. The rest of the piece continued down the length of her body before going into a spread-out train that swept the baby blue carpet of the event.
When looking further into the see-through garment, one would instantly notice the black threads of fabric bunched together to cover up the chest area. The same was done for her lower body, only with black mini shorts underneath. Open-toed high heels were one of the accessories Tyla chose to pair with this look. She also opted for bright yellow stiletto nails, a belly button ring, silver rings on her fingers and subtle silver earrings.
Last but not least, in true Tyla fashion, she gave the world a major hair moment. For the special event, she wore a braided style that went up into a messy yet sophisticated bun. The base of her hair was jet black while the rest was a light honey brown, giving a two-toned hairstyle that’s sure to be replicated by fans in the future.
It’s abundantly evident with this string dress look that her daring sense of style only gets better and better with each event.
At the Billboard Women in Music celebration, Tyla not only performed her hit song “PUSH 2 START” but also received an esteemed Impact Award which honors those who have a profound influence in their field. Previous winners include artists like Solange Knowles, Alicia Keys and Becky G.
When accepting the award after delivering an amazing performance, Tyla expressed immense gratitude for everyone who helped her biggest dreams come true.
“First of all, thank you to Billboard. Thank you for this honor and such an important night for us women in music,” Tyla said. “I just want to say how grateful I am for the mothers of this world. Thank you to my mother especially for just teaching me how to embody confidence and grace and strength through this journey that I’m on right now.”
“I left my country with big dreams and I thought I had more time to figure things out but when my career took off I realized that God has His own plans,” the 23-year-old added. “I just feel very lucky for my fans who have given me such an exciting life and [for] allowing me to grow in front of the world into all the different versions of myself as an artist and as a woman."
She also reflected on the impact music has on the world and how society can influence one another for the better.
“I appreciate the way music has been able to impact us through time and how I’m just a manifestation of it,” Tyla continued in her heartwarming speech. “In life, we all have a chance to pour into one another. Whether it be something you say, a performance, a dance move–––literally anything. We all have that chance and you never know what might ignite into somebody and what that person will pass on to another person.”
Before concluding her speech, Tyla exclaimed “new music,” which pleased the audience greatly.
While fans will have to wait for Tyla to push start on her next era of music, they will continue to celebrate just how remarkable the South African singer is to receive such acclaim and accolades so early into her career.
It truly is only up from here for Tyla!