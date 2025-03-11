Tyla Is the Prettiest Pink Vision in Bustier Top, Matching Mini Skirt for Paris Fashion Week
Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla is the perfect choice for celebrities who need to be dressed head-to-toe in Chanel. Fortunately, this wish has come true, as the “Water” singer just sported a voguish pink Chanel suit for the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Paris Fashion Week show.
The top of Tyla’s Chanel outfit consisted of a classic waist-length button-up cardigan. She wore this item open to reveal the matching top underneath, a strapless bustier top with gold buttons going down the middle. This top was fitted to her body, giving her physique a cinched look before introducing the final garment of the ensemble.
Last but not least was the pink mini skirt, the perfect conclusion. With pockets on both sides, this skirt served style and utility for on and off the runway looks.
As for her hair, Tyla shook things up by going with a straight style and a dramatic bang. This hairstyle keeps her look on the edgier side but also has the right dosage of sophistication for the formal Chanel outfit.
Ending with the accessories for the ‘fit, the South African singer sported dainty silver Chanel earrings, a unique necklace that spells out the brand’s name, rings, bracelets and an elegant black Chanel clutch purse. To match the black purse, she also wore black shoes with a low heel.
Everything the singer wears looks absolutely flawless on her, so it’s not surprising that Chanel and Tyla go hand-in-hand. Hopefully, this isn’t the last time the world gets to see her dripped out in the luxury designer brand.
Her time in Paris, France didn’t stop at attending the Chanel show as she had the opportunity to dance the night away at a gathering thrown by Chioma Nnadi, British Vogue head of editorial content. There, Tyla was celebrated for her March 2025 issue that had readers in applause at how great she looked. Surrounded by nothing but love and adoration, she couldn’t help but feel gratitude for her cover moment.
“It’s literally insane. I remember just looking at all the Vogue covers when I was younger and hoping maybe one day I would grace the cover of Vogue. So I’m really blessed to be on the cover of British Vogue. It is,” Tyla told Vogue. “Very very sexy! Okay enough of that, let’s start the party again!”
It’s evident that Tyla is having the time of her life in Paris and is looking incredible in every single outfit. But did anyone really expect anything less from this fashion icon in the making?