Tyla Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Baby Pink Strapless Bodycon Gown
Tyla exuded confidence and femininity in her latest Instagram post, showcasing her slim, hourglass figure in the most stunning shimmery baby pink strapless bodycon gown from White Fox. The Grammy Award-winning artist who went super viral for her track “Water” and the sultry dance moves that go with it, posed on a gorgeous rooftop terrace in South Africa. The 22-year-old, who celebrates her birthday next month, stood against a breathtaking backdrop of the glistening ocean and coastline. Bathed in soft golden light, the singer radiated poise and elegance, while flaunting her curves and tiny waist.
The cover slide of the post was a sweet serene video of the ocean, seen through a window and Tyla’s phone camera, with “Bri Marung” playing in the background. While her exact “Sherbet” dress isn’t in stock anymore, there is a “Chocolate” ($89.99) and a “Boysenberry Ripple” ($69.99) version on whitefoxboutique.com.
“🏡,” she kept her caption simple, with a fitting home emoji, reminding fans that she grew up in Johannesburg.
Tyla’s fashion sense is a dynamic blend of edgy streetwear, modern glam and nods to her South African roots, making her a standout in both music and style spheres. On stage, she often opts for bold, statement pieces—think shimmering bodysuits, intricate cutouts and eye-catching silhouettes—that allow her to move with energy and confidence.
Her off-duty looks strike often featuring oversized separates, vibrant colors and skin-baring, figure-hugging designs. Drawing inspiration from early 2000s fashion and music icons like Britney Spears and Rihanna, Tyla, who performed at the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year,, channels bold, expressive style while putting her own unique spin on every outfit.
“I’ve always liked what I’ve liked, but now that I have more access to things, I’m able to play more. My vibe has always been to wear things that don’t look too perfect. I like a bit of messiness or something a bit shocking,” the Elle October cover girl explained. “When I was still coming up in South Africa, I didn’t have money to spend on custom looks. So me and my best friend used to grab a bunch of things and tie it everywhere and cut them up just to make a cute performance outfit. I loved it so much that I just wanted [that look] everywhere. I wanted to be ripped up or use a top as a skirt. I just find it exciting making clothing work in different ways.”