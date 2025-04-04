Get Ready for Summer With This Unique Ringed Bikini Kate Upton Wore in Mexico
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Kate Upton gave the world a stunning look to replicate for the upcoming summer season as her Mexico photo shoot for the 60th anniversary issue last year included swimsuits that are worth all of the rave. The one swimsuit that stands out above the rest, however, is the ring-filled bikini from Agent Provocateur.
The unique navy blue two-piece features everything anyone would want out of beachwear. From the creative inclusion of the rings throughout the piece to give the ensemble a little spice and flare to the navy blue color that’s a fun hue to flaunt throughout the summer, there is nothing not to love about the bikini.
Yes, this swimsuit is on the pricier end. But once any potential customer takes a gander at how ravishing Upton looked during her Mexico shoot—a feature that marked her fourth cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—there's no doubt that they’ll be persuaded to splurge.
As shown in Upton’s earth-shatteringly gorgeous photos, the swimsuit’s top includes a piece filled with strings throughout. The string at the neck of the bikini and the rest of the piece introduces a chain of not only rings but more strings. Intricately placed strings hold up the silver hardware as well as create cut-outs that show off some of that radiant skin.
The bikini bottom is just as much of a serve with the strings coming together to create a flattering form-fitting shape. Rings on the sides and the center are beautifully placed to allow for the piece to have as much style as it does sexiness.
For those who want to give the beachgoers some skin to ogle at but don’t necessarily want to go with the traditional route with classic swimsuits, this is the ideal choice. It’s a great option for people who want something different to bring to the summer season that they can bet no one else will be wearing on the beach.
No matter the reason why one is drawn to this particular piece Upton donned in her Mexico photo shoot, it’s easy to see why this set would be a top contender for swimsuits to purchase for the warmer weather this year.
Be sure to head to Agent Provocateur to purchase the Davine bikini top and matching bottoms.