Swimsuit

We’re Obsessed With These 3 Limited-Edition Athleisure Items From Simone Biles’s Athleta Collection

The Olympic gymnast just released her first multi-generational collection with the activewear brand.

Martha Zaytoun

Simone Biles
Simone Biles / Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Fresh off an incredible Olympic performance, Simone Biles is back to work. The athlete is currently in the the midst of a nation-wide tour, the Gold Over America Tour, an Athleta-sponsored event giving audiences the opportunity to witness the skill of the country’s best gymnasts firsthand.

The tour, which kicked off on Sept. 16, coincided with the release of Biles’s first multi-generational product collection with Athleta. In 2021, the activewear company became her exclusive apparel partner, and since, she has released several collections with the brand. This time around, the products are geared toward both women and girls, featuring five clothing items for women, two for girls and a belt bag, too.

While we love each and every piece from the limited-edition capsule collection, there were a few that particularly caught our eye. Shop them below.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Athleta Vital Shine Bra, $49 (athleta.gap.com)

Athleta
Athleta

This high-shine sports bra features racerback detailing in back and a V-neck fit in front. Pair with the Transcend Top ($69) and Elation Tight ($89) for the full Biles effect.

Athleta Transcend Top, $69 (athleta.gap.com)

Athleta
Athleta

Made from a different material than the tights or sports bra, this top is designed to be moisture-wicking, meaning sweat will evaporate quickly—and you will be left feeling fresh all workout long.

Athleta Elation Ultra High-Rise Shine 7/8 Tight, $89 (athleta.gap.com)

Athleta
Athleta

We love these leggings for the shiny finish as much as we love them for their fit. Designed specifically for yoga or studio practice, these tights would be a guaranteed statement-maker in the gym.

Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/Fashion