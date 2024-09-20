We’re Obsessed With These 3 Limited-Edition Athleisure Items From Simone Biles’s Athleta Collection
Fresh off an incredible Olympic performance, Simone Biles is back to work. The athlete is currently in the the midst of a nation-wide tour, the Gold Over America Tour, an Athleta-sponsored event giving audiences the opportunity to witness the skill of the country’s best gymnasts firsthand.
The tour, which kicked off on Sept. 16, coincided with the release of Biles’s first multi-generational product collection with Athleta. In 2021, the activewear company became her exclusive apparel partner, and since, she has released several collections with the brand. This time around, the products are geared toward both women and girls, featuring five clothing items for women, two for girls and a belt bag, too.
While we love each and every piece from the limited-edition capsule collection, there were a few that particularly caught our eye. Shop them below.
Athleta Vital Shine Bra, $49 (athleta.gap.com)
This high-shine sports bra features racerback detailing in back and a V-neck fit in front. Pair with the Transcend Top ($69) and Elation Tight ($89) for the full Biles effect.
Athleta Transcend Top, $69 (athleta.gap.com)
Made from a different material than the tights or sports bra, this top is designed to be moisture-wicking, meaning sweat will evaporate quickly—and you will be left feeling fresh all workout long.
Athleta Elation Ultra High-Rise Shine 7/8 Tight, $89 (athleta.gap.com)
We love these leggings for the shiny finish as much as we love them for their fit. Designed specifically for yoga or studio practice, these tights would be a guaranteed statement-maker in the gym.