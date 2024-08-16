Simone Biles Is Still ‘Not Over’ Her Phenomenal Paris Olympics Performance
If we won three Olympic gold medals in the span of a week, we would simple never stop talking about it, either. Gymnast Simone Biles took to Instagram yesterday to (understandably) share that she’s still “not over” her phenomenal performance and all of the excitement at this year’s Paris games.
The 11-time Olympic medalist, who also won a silver medal in Paris, is the most-decorated American gymnast is Olympics history. The two-time SI Swimsuit model and Team USA, also known as the “Golden Girls” won gold in the all-around, while Biles was also victorious in the individual all-around and women’s vault exercise.
Earlier this month, the 27-year-old opened up about all the emotions surrounding her time in the City of Love, but admitted that she doesn’t know if the weight of the historic moment will ever fully hit her.
“Yesterday, once we got back to the [Olympic] village, I looked at Jordan [Chiles], and I just started bawling my eyes out, and she was like, ‘I knew it was going to happen. I just didn’t know when,’” Biles recalled. “I think it was just I was so full of emotion, and I finally released all of that. I was so proud, happy, bittersweet, that the journey’s over, it’s so crazy. It happened so quick, my third Olympics.”
When asked by TODAY host Hoda Kotb if she might be back for the 2028 games in Los Angeles, the Texas native replied, “Never say never. I’m just going to relax and see where life takes me.”