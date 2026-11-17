What Every SI Swimsuit Model Wore in Mallorca for the 2027 Shoot in Spain
Have you ever wanted to borrow something from an SI Swimsuit model’s wardrobe? Perhaps you covet Jena Sims’s playful style, or you adore Meredith Mickelson’s cool girl grunge aesthetic. While you may not be able to dive into either woman’s closet, exactly, we’ve got good news for you—we kept track of what every woman wore while on set, so you can snag what our SI Swimsuit models rocked while on location for the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue in Mallorca.
So, whether you’re planning a trip to Spain with your girlfriends or are dreaming about a romantic vacation with your significant other along the Mediterranean, get ready to do so in style.
Below, shop a few of the actual looks our models—including Mickelson, Sims, XANDRA, Kamie Crawford and Nicole Williams English—wore while visiting Mallorca.
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Pretty in pink
White hot
- Aya Muse Elix Dress, $940 (fwrd.com)
- Montce Sophia Maxi Dress, $237 (mytheresa.com)
- Lovers and Friends Doreen Pointelle Maxi Dress, $99 (revolve.com)
- Andrea Iyamah Rina Romper, $407 (poshmark.com)
- Athena Round Polarized Sunglasses, $68 (freepeople.com)
- ELCE Sidney Shirt Dress, $230 (revolve.com)
- LIONESS Elements Mini Dress, $110 (revolve.com)
- The Alba Knit Maxi Skirt Set in Cream, $120 (us.marsthelabel.com)
- Linden Sunglasses, $135 (revolve.com)
- Cherry Mini Dress, $495 (revolve.com)
- Emma Pointelle-Knit Cardigan, $395 (neimanmarcus.com)
Green mermaid-inspired
- Forest Green Silk Tulle Top, $490 and Skirt, $1,110 (hanne-bloch.com)
- Oversized Soft Square Acetate Frame in Black, $320 (victoriabeckham.com)
- Makena Gathered V Neck Top - Green, $129 and Midi Skirt, $149 (meshki.us)
- Tempo Sunglasses, $115 (quay.com)
- Camila Coelho Saphira Gown, $259 (revolve.com)
- Margery Necklace, $328 (tamenewyork.com)
- VADA Catfish Sunglasses, $495 (nordstrom.com)
- Lovers and Friends Adley Gown, $166 (revolve.com)
Turquoise waters
- Miaou Frekka Corset, $198 (revolve.com)
- Miaou Gigi Skirt, $158 (revolve.com)
- ASTR the Label Kaley Skirt, $158 (revolve.com)
- ASTR the Label Kehlani Top, $109 (revolve.com)
- ROCOCO SAND Midi Skirt, $328 (revolve.com)
- ROCOCO SAND Cowl Neck Top, $218 (revolve.com)
Fun and flirty
- Valette Necklace in Silver Yellow, $350 (shop-olivia.com)
- Elegant Queen Asymmetrical Skirt, $119 (shopakira.com)
- Something Crazy Ruffle Skort, $69.90 (shopakira.com)
Next up: What to pack for Mallorca
For SI Swimsuit’s official packing guide for your trip to Mallorca, click here.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.
Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.