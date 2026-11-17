Have you ever wanted to borrow something from an SI Swimsuit model’s wardrobe? Perhaps you covet Jena Sims’s playful style, or you adore Meredith Mickelson’s cool girl grunge aesthetic. While you may not be able to dive into either woman’s closet, exactly, we’ve got good news for you—we kept track of what every woman wore while on set, so you can snag what our SI Swimsuit models rocked while on location for the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue in Mallorca.

So, whether you’re planning a trip to Spain with your girlfriends or are dreaming about a romantic vacation with your significant other along the Mediterranean, get ready to do so in style.

Below, shop a few of the actual looks our models—including Mickelson, Sims, XANDRA, Kamie Crawford and Nicole Williams English—wore while visiting Mallorca.

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Pretty in pink

White hot

Green mermaid-inspired

Turquoise waters

Fun and flirty

Nicole Williams English | SI Swimsuit

Next up: What to pack for Mallorca

For SI Swimsuit’s official packing guide for your trip to Mallorca, click here.

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